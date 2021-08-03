Geeta Basra says she had two miscarriages: ‘Last two years have been traumatic’

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra welcomed their second child earlier this month. Geeta called her son Jovan, ‘her rainbow baby’ as she revealed that she had two miscarriages before his birth. The first miscarriage occurred in 2019, and second one in 2020 during the lockdown. Geeta said she was in her first trimester, in both cases. She says that the loss is felt far more by the mother, perhaps more so than anyone else who is connected to her.

In an interview to ETimes, Geeta wanted to advise women in similar situations to not lose hope and that they should pick themselves up and put it behind them. “They should not give up and suffer in silence yearning for a child. Yes, a miscarriage can have a terrible effect on you from which you might take a long time to come out. A couple of my friends have had miscarriages. But we as women have to learn to put this behind us in the quickest possible time,” she said.

She added that she stopped herself from breaking down in the past two years, and worked hard to face the situation with fortitude. “The last two years have been traumatic for me no doubt but I held myself from breaking down. A woman’s hormones after a miscarriage go up and down a lot, which, in turn, makes it extremely difficult for her to maintain her composure. I kept myself strong and did not allow that meltdown to happen.”

Geeta, who is a mother to five-year-old Hinaya, mentioned the essence of a strong support system. After her second miscarriage in 2020, she shifted to her in-laws house where she was looked after by them and her husband Harbhajan. He told her not to stress herself out so much and that they would have a child when ‘God has planned for it’. At her in-laws house, Geeta was pregnant for the fourth time and this time she didn’t take any risks. “I just took my vitamins and waited for the first three months to get over. After that, we came to Mumbai, and a little later, I took to yoga. That helped me a lot. Long works in the last trimester were a given. My gut instinct told me that this time all will go well. Touchwood, it did.”