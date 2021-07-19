Geeta Basra says she and husband Harbhajan Singh have zeroed in on newborn son’s name

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy, on Instagram. (Source: geetabasra/Instagram)

Former actor Geeta Basra and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child earlier this month. Harbhajan took to his Instagram account on July 10 to announce the birth of his son. “We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support,” Harbhajan’s post read.

Now, Geeta has opened up on embracing motherhood for the second time. She spoke about how Harbhajan has found a best friend in his son. “If it would have been a daughter again, I would have got another best friend. It’s a son and now Harbhajan has got a best friend. But yes, I must tell you that I had an intuition that I’ll get a son while I was carrying Hinaya,” Geeta told ETimes.

She added that while giving birth to Hinaya was “a bit tough”, this time “it was a very nice experience.” “I am very thankful for the set of doctors and their staff who attended to me. It was a bit tough at the time of my Hinaya (first child, daughter), though,” she continued.

On a concluding note, Geeta revealed that the couple has decided on a name and they will soon announce it in a day or two. “It’s the name I had thought of when I was carrying Hinaya five years ago.”

Geeta and Harbhajan shared the news of the second pregnancy earlier this year. Their daughter Hinaya was born in 2016.

On July 15, the couple brought their newborn home. Geeta and Harbhajan were with their daughter Hinaya as they were spotted outside their house. The three of them posed for photos with the newborn.