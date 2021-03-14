Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh expecting second child: ‘Coming soon, July 2021’

Actor Geeta Basra on Sunday announced that she is expecting her second child with cricketer-husband Harbhajan Singh. Geeta shared the happy news on Instagram with a series of adorable pictures of herself sporting a tiny baby bump, Harbhajan and their daughter Hinaya. The photo also showed Himaya holding a black T-shirt that had “Soon to be big sister” written on it.

“Coming soon.. July 2021,” Geeta Basra wrote alongside photos. Geeta and Harbhajan, who tied the knot on October 29, 2015 after dating for five years, welcomed Hinaya in 2016 in London. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in a Gurudwara in Jalandhar.

Geeta Basra made her acting debut with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Dil Diya Hai in 2006. She later starred in films like The Train (2007), Zila Ghaziabad (2013), Second Hand Husband (2015) and 2016’s Lock, which was her last big screen appearance.

Geeta, who has been quite private about her personal life– from relationship with Harbhajan to Hinaya– opened up about parenting in an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com last year. Geeta shared how she and Harbhajan were adjusting to lockdown parenting, inventing ways to educate their daughter and not let her miss the fun of being outdoors.

“He (Harbhajan) is enjoying cooking. He’s learning new dishes, and has gone into the kitchen for the first time in his life. When it comes to dividing the time with Hinaya (her daughter), I think we both are there with her constantly. I am baking with her, so we made some cookies and cakes, and she is enjoying that as well — getting into the kitchen and getting her hands dirty,” said Geeta

“We are also doing teddy bear picnics and treasure hunts, and other different things at home, as well as educating her. We are doing the alphabets and I am studying with her,” Geeta had said at the time.