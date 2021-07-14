Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra take their newborn son home, see photos and videos

Former actor Geeta Basra and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh were blessed with a baby boy on July 10. On Wednesday, the couple brought their newborn home. Geeta and Harbhajan were with their daughter Hinaya as they were spotted outside their house. The three of them posed for photos with the newborn.

In a video, Harbhajan was seen holding the baby’s bassinet. The bassinet was covered with a white blanket as the couple didn’t want the media to get the first glimpse of the baby. Harbhajan was seen in all black while Geeta and Hinaya were dressed in white.

See photos and videos:

Harbhajan and Geeta welcomed their second child earlier this month.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh spotted with their newborn son and daughter Hinaya.

The couple also have a daughter named Hinaya.

On July 10, Harbhajan Singh shared the news of becoming a father for the second time. He shared an adorable post on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full. Our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support.”

Geeta also shared a video that showed a night suit with ‘Born in 2021’ written over it. Soon, we spotted a blanket that had “Baby Plaha” written on it. The couple has not officially announced the name of their son.

Geeta and Harbhajan shared the news of the second pregnancy earlier this year. Their daughter Hinaya was born in 2016.

Earlier this year, Geeta shared a series of adorable pictures of herself sporting a tiny baby bump, Harbhajan and their daughter Hinaya. The photo also showed Hinaya holding a black T-shirt that had “Soon to be big sister” written on it.