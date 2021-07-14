scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra take their newborn son home, see photos and videos

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child on July 10. The two have a daughter named Hinaya, who was born in 2016.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2021 4:43:25 pm
geeta basra and harbhajanGeeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh and their daughter Hinaya welcomed the newborn home. (Photo: Varinder Chawla, Geeta Basra/Instagram)

Former actor Geeta Basra and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh were blessed with a baby boy on July 10. On Wednesday, the couple brought their newborn home. Geeta and Harbhajan were with their daughter Hinaya as they were spotted outside their house. The three of them posed for photos with the newborn.

In a video, Harbhajan was seen holding the baby’s bassinet. The bassinet was covered with a white blanket as the couple didn’t want the media to get the first glimpse of the baby. Harbhajan was seen in all black while Geeta and Hinaya were dressed in white.

See photos and videos:

harbhajan singh with geeta basra video Harbhajan and Geeta welcomed their second child earlier this month. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) harbhajan singh with geeta basra Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh spotted with their newborn son and daughter Hinaya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) harbhajan singh with geeta basra The couple also have a daughter named Hinaya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On July 10, Harbhajan Singh shared the news of becoming a father for the second time. He shared an adorable post on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full. Our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support.”

Geeta also shared a video that showed a night suit with ‘Born in 2021’ written over it. Soon, we spotted a blanket that had “Baby Plaha” written on it. The couple has not officially announced the name of their son.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra)

Geeta and Harbhajan shared the news of the second pregnancy earlier this year. Their daughter Hinaya was born in 2016.

Earlier this year, Geeta shared a series of adorable pictures of herself sporting a tiny baby bump, Harbhajan and their daughter Hinaya. The photo also showed Hinaya holding a black T-shirt that had “Soon to be big sister” written on it.

