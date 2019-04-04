Gayatri Joshi, Anu Aggarwal, Namrata Shirodkar and other actors who faded into oblivion

The news of Ghar Se Nikalte Hi actor Mayoori Kango joining Google India as its industry head – agency business has left us wondering about several other actors of the 90s and early 2000s who entertained us then but were never heard of again. While the likes of Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty and Rani Mukerji became popular and commanded huge fan following, there were many other beautiful faces who faded into oblivion.

Here is a list of some Bollywood actors who tasted stardom for a brief period and now are busy with their normal lives.

1. Gayatri Joshi

Gayatri Joshi left people impressed with her simplicity in her debut Bollywood film Swades (2004). The film starring Shah Rukh Khan didn’t do well at the ticket counters but people did notice Gayatri for her performance in the movie. However, that was the last time cinephiles got to witness the model-turned-actor on the silver screen.

After Swades, Gayatri got married to Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty Ltd. and got busy with her personal life. Now, the only time we get to see her is either in the vacation pictures of her best friends Sonali Bendre and Sussanne Khan or at big Bollywood parties.

2. Bhumika Chawla

Bhumika Chawla left a lasting impression on the South film industry and then made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam (2003). Her performance in the movie was applauded by critics and movie buffs alike and she even got several Best Debut dominations. She went on to feature in movies like Run, Family – Ties of Blood and Gandhi My Father and Dil Ne Jisse Apna Kaha which failed to leave a mark on the audience. So, Bhumika shifted her focus back to Tamil and Telugu films.

3. Namrata Shirodkar

Former beauty pageant winner Namrata Shirodkar rose to fame with 1999 film Vaastav starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. Before Vaastav, she appeared in movies like Kachche Dhaage and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota. Some of her other roles included Pukar, Hera Pheri, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, LOC Kargil and Bride and Prejudice among others. Despite being offered roles, Shirodkar distanced herself from films after tying the knot with actor Mahesh Babu. Now, she is happy to be known as his wife.

4. Anu Aggarwal

Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 film Aashiqui turned Anu Aggarwal from a Delhi University graduate to a Bollywood starlet. But soon, in 1994, she disappeared from the 70mm screen and joined a yoga ashram in Uttrakhand in 1997. In 1999, she met with a fatal accident and was in a coma for a month. She eventually recovered from her injuries and once again returned to doing yoga. She wrote her autobiography ‘Anusual- Memoir of a Girl who Came Back from the Dead’ which gave an account of her film career and the accident that changed her life.

5. Ayesha Jhulka

The girl next door of Aamir Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Ayesha Jhulka started her acting career at an early age. She starred in films like Kurbaan, Khiladi, Waqt Humaara Hai and Masoom. However, after marrying Sameer Vashi, Ayesha decided to enjoy a normal life and see the other side of the world. During the break, she suffered from a slip disc problem and was bedridden for a long time. She recently made a comeback to the movies with Anil Sharma’s 2018 release Genius.

6. Neelam

Neelam made her Bollywood debut with 1984 film Jawaani. She also worked in films like Love 86, Gharana, Do Qaidi, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and many others. But the actor stepped away from the movies in the 2000s after working in over 50 films. She started jewellery designing and opened a showroom in Mumbai, Neelam Jewels. She got married to actor Samir Soni and the couple was blessed with a daughter. Now, she is often spotted at several celebrity parties.

7. Pooja Ruparel

Remember Kajol’s sister Chutki in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and the little girl with Jackie Shroff in King Uncle? She is Pooja Ruparel who after acting in a couple of films, became a stand-up comedienne and hosted karaoke nights at clubs in Mumbai. She was last in Anil Kapoor’s TV show 24

8. Preeti Janghiani

Preeti Jhangiani moved away from mainstream Bollywood films after starring in Mohabbatein (2000), Awara Paagal Deewana’ (2002) and ‘LOC Kargil’ (2003) and ‘Aan: Men at Work’ (2004). She married her co-actor Parvin Dabas in 2008 and later starred in a few Bengali, Punjabi and Rajasthani films.