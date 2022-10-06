Gautham Vasudev Menon on making Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Ekk Deewana Tha in Hindi: ‘The latter was a mistake’

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is not comfortable talking about his Hindi films. After directing nearly 20 films in a career spanning two decades, the director says he looks back at his two Bollywood outings realistically: That his Hindi debut Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein at least went on to achieve a cult status while his second, Ekk Deewana Tha, is a film he doesn’t want to take credit of directing.

Starring R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) was a remake of his own 2001 Tamil film Minnale, which also starred Madhavan. The Hindi remake, backed by Vashu Bhagnani, released to an average reception at the box office but has amassed a loyal fan base over the years.

A decade after RHTDM, Menon returned to the Hindi space with Ekk Deewana Tha, featuring Prateik Babbar and Amy Jackson. The romantic drama, which was a remake of Menon’s 2010 hit Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, opened to poor reviews and was a washout at the box office.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, when asked if he knows why his Hindi outings have not lived up to the expectations, Gautham Menon said, “I really don’t know. See (with RHTDM) I was a little skeptical at that point, but Madhavan said just trust me, Vashu Bhagnani ji will do a great job and he did put together the film really well.

“When it released, it was declared just an above average film but later on TV and with repeated viewing, it got that status (cult). But Ek Deewana Tha was a mistake if you ask me. It was a very naturally organic film, which fell in place. Here, I was trying to remake.”

Menon said unlike the original Tamil version which starred Silambarasan and Trisha, Ekk Deewana Tha never felt “organic” as he had to engineer even the simplest of romantic moments. When he looks back, the director said he should not have even agreed to remake the film.

“When Trisha walks past Simbu, the saree fluttered very naturally. Here, we were tying the saree to a string and making it flutter! That’s the difference, you can’t do that. It will never come out right. I should not have done that, which is why I don’t talk about it. Somebody asked me ‘Did you direct Ekk Deewana Tha?’ and I said no that was somebody else!”

Though his Hindi film experience has not been great, Menon isn’t bitter. In fact, the director said, he is a Hindi project lined up but refused to divulge details. When asked if there is a temptation to direct Hindi films, he said, “Of course. I want to, there is something that is brewing. There should be an announcement very soon. I am truly looking forward to it, I really want to make something in Hindi.”

Menon recently directed the Tamil hit Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The gangster film marked the third collaboration between him and actor Simbu. The film’s sequel has been announced and is currently in the works.