‘I’m Gambhir on field, Gautam at home’: Inside Gautam Gambhir’s Rs 20 cr Delhi mansion, with silver dining sets, room for World Cup medals

Gautam Gambhir recently gave a tour of his two-storey lavish mansion located in one of the most sought-after localities in Delhi. He also spoke about why he doesn't smile on cricket pitch.

google-preferred-btn
Inside Gautam Gambhir's Delhi homeInside Gautam Gambhir's Delhi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT)

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is currently the coach of the Indian cricket team, recently gave a tour of his pristine home in Delhi to Asian Paints. Gautam lives in a two-storey lavish mansion located in one of the most sought-after localities of Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar.

The house opens into a huge, lush green lawn that features a well-maintained garden and is surrounded by tall trees and several potted plants, giving the space a calm and refreshing vibe. The interiors of the house are extremely bright, thanks to a massive skylight positioned at the centre of the home. Painted entirely in white, the house exudes a clean, elegant, and royal look. The home is also decked up with artefacts and massive chandeliers placed across different sections of the house, adding to its grandeur. As per reports, Gautam Gambhir’s house is worth Rs 20 crore.

Inside Gautam Gambhir's Delhi home Inside Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT)

The drawing room and dining space are part of one large room, which is tastefully decorated with sofas in white, beige, and powder blue shades. The dining table is laid out with an all-silver dinner set. During the interview, Gautam admitted that being a Punjabi, he loves entertaining guests but is not a foodie himself. The chairs around the dining table are also white, maintaining the overall colour palette of the space.

Inside Gautam Gambhir's Delhi home Inside Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT) Inside Gautam Gambhir's Delhi home Inside Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT) Inside Gautam Gambhir's Delhi home Inside Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT)

Gautam and his wife, Natasha Jain, also showed the rooms of their daughters — Aazeen Gambhir and Anaiza Gambhir. The rooms clearly reflect the distinct personalities of the two girls. While one daughter loves dolls and has a collection of over 150 dolls, the other is inclined towards music and has a keen interest in playing the piano.

Also read | Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Worldwide Updates: Sunny Deol film is a box office tsunami, earns Rs 129.89 cr India; Esha Deol urges people to watch brother’s film

During the interaction, Gautam was asked about what cricket means to him, and he responded, “There is no bigger honour when you stand for the national anthem. You have the opportunity to bring smiles on 140 crore Indians. That is for me is a game of cricket. On the field, I am Gambhir. At home, I am Gautam.”

He also spoke about his childhood and how his daughters see him only as a father and not the cricket legend that he is. Reflecting on his early years and the challenges he faced, he said, “My childhood was different because there were different challenges when I was growing up. I left home from a point of view where I started playing tournaments, which was always very tough because at 11 or 12, you still had the anxiety of living home. So, when you come back home, that hug is probably the priceless thing a dad can ask for.”

Story continues below this ad

Talking about why he would never smile while playing, Gautam explained, “The reason why I have that game face or intense game face on is that I am in a profession where people don’t come to watch me smile. Unfortunately, people come to watch me win.”

Inside Gautam Gambhir's Delhi home Inside Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT) Inside Gautam Gambhir's Delhi home Inside Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi home. (Pic: Asian Paints/YT)

The couple also showcased their recently renovated lounge room, which proudly displays the medals and trophies from Gambhir’s illustrious cricketing career. The former cricketer showed the medals he won after India’s historic T20 World Cup victory in 2007. He also revealed the jersey he wore during the finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2011, which India went on to win. Gambhir admitted that he did not wash the jersey, which was signed by all the other cricketers after the big win. He later framed the jersey and displayed it in the lounge room. “Winning this World Cup at home was an unbelievable feeling.”

 

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Rang De Basanti
'Jaya Bachchan scolds ministers to their face; Rekha came to Parliament once in session,' recalls Rajeev Shukla
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla recently opened up about Amitabh Bachchan's political stint, as well as how disciplinarian Jaya Bachchan often scolds ministers to their face.
'I cried in front of 100 people': Vikrant Massey recalls being shouted at by director, says he felt humiliated
Vikrant Massey was humiliated on first day on film set when director shouted at him
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
sulaiman khan
10,000 kg ammonium nitrate seized ahead of Republic Day, biggest such haul in Rajasthan
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of presenting the Budget in 2023.
Budget 2026: Three macro worries for the Finance Minister
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Republic Day
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Banita Sandhu
‘I don’t drink coffee anymore, and it’s helped my nervous system so much’: Actor Banita Sandhu on fitness, food, and films
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Must Read
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
'Shit happens': World champion Gukesh on 'unexplainable' blunder that left him inconsolable at Wijk aan Zee
Gukesh was shell-shocked after realising his blunder. The world champion resigned immediately after Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s response. (Screengrab via ChessBase India livestream)
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
‘I don’t drink coffee anymore, and it’s helped my nervous system so much’: Actor Banita Sandhu on fitness, food, and films
Banita Sandhu
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement