‘I’m Gambhir on field, Gautam at home’: Inside Gautam Gambhir’s Rs 20 cr Delhi mansion, with silver dining sets, room for World Cup medals

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is currently the coach of the Indian cricket team, recently gave a tour of his pristine home in Delhi to Asian Paints. Gautam lives in a two-storey lavish mansion located in one of the most sought-after localities of Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar.

The house opens into a huge, lush green lawn that features a well-maintained garden and is surrounded by tall trees and several potted plants, giving the space a calm and refreshing vibe. The interiors of the house are extremely bright, thanks to a massive skylight positioned at the centre of the home. Painted entirely in white, the house exudes a clean, elegant, and royal look. The home is also decked up with artefacts and massive chandeliers placed across different sections of the house, adding to its grandeur. As per reports, Gautam Gambhir’s house is worth Rs 20 crore.

The drawing room and dining space are part of one large room, which is tastefully decorated with sofas in white, beige, and powder blue shades. The dining table is laid out with an all-silver dinner set. During the interview, Gautam admitted that being a Punjabi, he loves entertaining guests but is not a foodie himself. The chairs around the dining table are also white, maintaining the overall colour palette of the space.

Gautam and his wife, Natasha Jain, also showed the rooms of their daughters — Aazeen Gambhir and Anaiza Gambhir. The rooms clearly reflect the distinct personalities of the two girls. While one daughter loves dolls and has a collection of over 150 dolls, the other is inclined towards music and has a keen interest in playing the piano.

During the interaction, Gautam was asked about what cricket means to him, and he responded, “There is no bigger honour when you stand for the national anthem. You have the opportunity to bring smiles on 140 crore Indians. That is for me is a game of cricket. On the field, I am Gambhir. At home, I am Gautam.”

He also spoke about his childhood and how his daughters see him only as a father and not the cricket legend that he is. Reflecting on his early years and the challenges he faced, he said, “My childhood was different because there were different challenges when I was growing up. I left home from a point of view where I started playing tournaments, which was always very tough because at 11 or 12, you still had the anxiety of living home. So, when you come back home, that hug is probably the priceless thing a dad can ask for.”

Talking about why he would never smile while playing, Gautam explained, “The reason why I have that game face or intense game face on is that I am in a profession where people don’t come to watch me smile. Unfortunately, people come to watch me win.”

The couple also showcased their recently renovated lounge room, which proudly displays the medals and trophies from Gambhir’s illustrious cricketing career. The former cricketer showed the medals he won after India’s historic T20 World Cup victory in 2007. He also revealed the jersey he wore during the finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2011, which India went on to win. Gambhir admitted that he did not wash the jersey, which was signed by all the other cricketers after the big win. He later framed the jersey and displayed it in the lounge room. “Winning this World Cup at home was an unbelievable feeling.”