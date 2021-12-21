Gauri Khan works outdoors in new post, shares photo of Christmas gifts from Farah Khan

Interior designer Gauri Khan, the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, shared a post about Christmas gifts, received from choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. Farah Khan had apparently sent cherries, that she had received from her Secret Santa. Gauri, who had been keeping a low profile on Instagram in the wake of her son Aryan Khan’s arrest and release, has recently been sharing work-related posts on the photo-blogging site.

Posting a photo of Farah Khan’s message that read, “Merry Christmas! We are sending you, our favourite snack, these yummy cherries that we received from our Secret Santa. Let’s celebrate the joy of Christmas together and hope that you love these cherries as much as we do. Love, Farah, Czar, Anya, and Diva.” Gauri simply tagged Farah in the post, and kept the hashtag #CherriesFromChile.

(Photo: Instagram/ Gauri Khan)

Prior to this post, Gauri shared a glimpse of her studio as well. She had earlier announced her collaboration with fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock and shared a video. The clip began with glimpses of their meetings and then gave a look at Falguni and Shane’s new store in Hyderabad, designed by Gauri.

(Photo: Instagram/ Gauri Khan)

“A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new @falgunishanepeacockindia store in Hyderabad with the dream team @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @tanaaz. New designs, new city, same team….so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can’t wait to share more details! @bottomlinemedia #gaurikhandesigns #falgunishanepeacock #collaboration,” the post was captioned. This was Gauri’s first post after Aryan’s release from jail.

Shah Rukh Khan has not yet shared anything on his social media accounts. His son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after spending more than three weeks in Arthur Road jail. The couple has not yet made a statement regarding the case.