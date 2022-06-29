Gauri Khan poses for a picture with Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani, Shah Rukh Khan photobombs. See throwback pic

Gauri Khan on Wednesday treated fans to an epic throwback photo, which also features Shah Rukh Khan. In the photo, Gauri is seen posing for the photographer with Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani, while Shah Rukh is seen photobombing their picture perfect moment.

Posting the photo on her Instagram account, Gauri also shared the story behind it. She mentioned that the picture was taken post a fashion show, in which Gauri had walked the ramp. “Post a fashion show with Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani. I think i walked the Ramp with them too while @iamsrk watched from the audience,” she wrote as the caption.

As soon as she shared the post, fans dropped comments. “We spotted you both cuties,” a fan wrote, while another comment read, “Old is gold.” Many also showered Gauri with compliments. “You look stunning as usual Queen,” a comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Earlier this week, Gauri Khan celebrated 30 years of Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood. “It is difficult for us to comprehend what he does outside of being a father, a husband, a friend – and the way he affects people’s lives. The only thing we understand is that he tries to work harder today than he did yesterday,” she wrote along with the first look of Pathaan, which marks SRK’s comeback to silver screen after 4 years.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline.