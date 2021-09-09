Shah Rukh Khan says he will take dance lessons from mother-in-law Savita as Gauri shares her dance video, watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and designer Gauri Khan recently took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for her mother, Savita Chhibber. Sharing a clip of her mother dancing to the song “Daddy cool,” Gauri wrote, “There is no one who can match your steps … happy birthday mom …💕.”

Several friends of Gauri’s wrote wishes for Savita. While Manish Malhotra commented with heart eyes emojis, director Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Happy Birthday.” Gauri’s close friend and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Happppy birthday to the coolest ❤️❤️❤️❤️ wish you the best year ever ❤️😘.” Ekta Kapoor stated, ‘Wooah, killer.” Others like Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, Namrata Shirodkar also posted birthday wishes for Gauri’s mother.

Later, even Shah Rukh Khan dropped a comment stating, “Have to take dancing lessons from Mom in law.”

Gauri Khan is fairly active on Instagram and keeps sharing glimpses from her busy life on the photo-blogging site. Recently, she had shared photos from a girls’ outing, where she reunited with some of her close buddies, including Sussanne Khan, Ekta Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari. “Catching up fun evening with @suzkr @neelamkotharisoni @shabskofficial our chief guest @ektarkapoor thanks for dropping in,” she had captioned the post.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan fell for each other when they were merely teenagers. The lovebirds tied the knot in 1991 after a six-year romance. This was before Shah Rukh Khan had entered the film industry for good. They have three children together — AbRam, Suhana and Aryan.