Gauri Khan wishes son AbRam on his 9th birthday, video reminds fans of Shah Rukh Khan’s movies

Gauri Khan on Friday wished her youngest son AbRam Khan on Instagram with a video that clearly reminded fans of Shah Rukh Khan’s onscreen antics. The clip has AbRam letting his hair down, literally, something SRK has often done in his movies like Baazigar and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Several Bollywood celebs and Gauri’s friends drooped their wishes for AbRam in the comments section, including Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor and Manish Malhotra.

AbRam Khan turned 9 on May 27. He’s the youngest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan born through surrogacy. He’s often seen with his parents attending events, IPL matches or being playful on their social media posts.

AbRam was recently spotted with mother Gauri in Mumbai. After Gauri gave him the permission to pose for the paparazzi, AbRam, in a rare moment struck a pose for the shutterbugs, leaving fans calling him a “well mannered.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. (Photo: Instagram/Gauri Khan) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. (Photo: Instagram/Gauri Khan)

AbRam is close to both his elder siblings too – brother Aryan and sister Suhana. The trio make headlines whenever they are spotted together. Suhana Khan is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut in The Archies. Backed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies also marks the acting debut of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Upon the film’s announcement and a teaser video recently, SRK wished Suhana with a heart-warming Instagram note for her future in the industry.