After France, Italy and Spain, it is New York for Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan

Gauri Khan recently shared a photo of herself and darling daughter Suhana Khan in New York. As soon as mommy shared the beautiful photo, daddy Shah Rukh Khan could not stop himself from commenting on it. He retweeted Gauri’s tweet and wrote, “NYTimes is carrying great news..”

The photo of Suhana and Gauri is from a cafe in New York, where the mother-daughter duo seem to be enjoying some quality time. Gauri has shared the photo with the caption, “New York Times ..☕️”. She shared another photo from a cafe with the caption, “Breakfast at Laduree.” Unlike the last few days, this time the two pretty ladies are not accompanied by the men of the family – Shah Rukh, Aryan and AbRam. While King Khan is back at work, Aryan too has returned to London for studies after a family vacation in Europe.

NYTimes is carrying great news.. https://t.co/EaKjcaUYmZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2018

Fan pages had another photo of Suhana and her mother Gauri. The young Khan often steals the thunder from her superstar dad. Her latest photos on Gauri and Shah Rukh’s social media handles went viral and sent her fans into a frenzy. A photo with her siblings Aryan and AbRam had people talking about her style quotient. Another one with younger brother AbRam in her lap had people gushing over the sibling bond between Gauri and Shah Rukh’s kids.

After visiting France, Italy and Spain, Shah Rukh is back on the sets of Aanand L Rai’s Zero. On Monday, he shared the first look of co-actor Katrina Kaif from the movie. Zero will hit the theatres on December 21.

