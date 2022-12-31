Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan look chic as they party with family ahead of New Year’s eve. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has started her New Year celebrations already. She was seen partying with her family and friends on Friday. Her pictures from the party with her cousin Alia Chhiba and mother Gauri Khan were shared widely on social media. Suhana and Gauri recently came back from Dubai where they partied with Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.

In the photos, Suhana was seen wearing a grey dress as she chilled with her cousin Alia. Another picture had her posing with a bunch of her friends and a few family members. Gauri wore a blue dress to the party and paired it with sneakers. Gauri’s mother Savita Chibber was also there at the celebrations.

Gauri’s brother Vikrant Chibber’s family also joined the party. In one of the photos, Suhana was also seen striking a pose with all the ladies at the party.

Suhana will be making her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in 2023. Billed as a coming-of-age story, The Archies is based on the popular American comics. Zoya Akhtar has produced The Archies with her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. The film is scheduled to release in early 2023 on Netflix. Photos from the film’s wrap party were recently shared on social media.

The film not only marks the acting debut of Suhana, but it also is the debut film of late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina also round out the cast of The Archies.