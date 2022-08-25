Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan make a stylish appearance at the airport, leave for a vacation. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan and her mother Gauri Khan on Wednesday night were spotted at Mumbai international airport. The mother-daughter duo have reportedly left for a vacation.

Gauri and Suhana were clicked by paps stationed at the airport entrance. Suhana was seen wearing comfortable casuals and Gauri was seen donning a black dress paired with a chic blazer jacket and sunglasses.

In the video doing rounds on several pap handles on Instagram, we see how the photographers request the two to pose for the camera and Gauri obliges. She then asks Suhana to go inside for a security check before her.

Suhana, who is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies along with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others, already has a huge fan following on social media. The young actor posed with a fan who requested her for a selfie.

Suhana and Gauri often take trips together and spend good mother-daughter time. A few months ago, Gauri had posted a bunch of pictures from their visit to Church of Saint Sava in Serbia.

Gauri has also time and again clicked beautiful pictures of Suhana during their holidays.

Gauti and Shah Rukh Khan tied the knot in 1991, and are parents to Aaryan Khan (24) and Suhana Khan (22), they welcomed their youngest son Abram in 2013 via surrogacy. The Khan siblings recently got a photoshoot done by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker and SRK was suffering from “FOMO” as he was not a part of the photoshoot.

On the work front,Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting Siddharth Anand’s Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. He is also shooting Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.