The latest photo of Suhana, AbRam and Aryan Khan will drive away your Monday blues

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan on Sunday shared a photo of her kids – Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. The family is currently on a vacation in Italy. The latest photo shared by Gauri on Twitter has been clicked at the ruins of ancient city Pompei. Sharing the photo, Gauri wrote, “Somebody to lean on.”

Like the previous photo shared by Aryan Khan on his Instagram account, this photo too has Aryan leaning on AbRam. However this time, they are joined by Suhana, who strikes a pose like a diva.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is spending some quality time with his family after wrapping up the shooting of Zero, recently took to Twitter and shared a selfie with his wife Gauri Khan. He captioned the photos as, “After years the wife has allowed me to post a pic I have taken…she’s @gaurikhan all heart!”

Both SRK and Gauri have been sharing adorable photos of their kids on social media. Here are some photos of Aryan, Suhana and Abram Khan from their European vacation:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Zero. The Aanand L Rai directorial will see SRK playing a vertically challenged man. The film will also star Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. Zero is scheduled to release on December 21, 2018.

