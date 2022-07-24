Gauri Khan shares sneak peek of new space she designed at Mannat

July 24, 2022 8:28:41 pm
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and entrepreneur Gauri Khan created a buzz on social media on Sunday by posting a glimpse of a new space in her home Mannat. SRK’s humble abode Mannat is a landmark in itself in Mumbai.
Sharing photos of the ‘new space’, the designer wrote, “The black and white colour scheme when applied effectively in interior design can result in an interesting design concept. Just got done with this new space I recently designed at home…Enjoying my Sunday! #gaurikhandesigns.”
View this post on Instagram
In the pictures, Gauri Khan is seen donning a puff-sleeved belted dress with a low plunging neckline. The designer is seen striking a pose with an interesting design concept she just finished in the background. She also flaunts her long legs and tall heels as she poses sitting on a black chair.
Talking about Mannat, Gauri had had told Vogue, “This is a house with no rules. I have never had any decrees for homework or mealtimes. Everyone in my family has contributed towards making this space their own.”
View this post on Instagram
She added, “I don’t like minimalist spaces. I love things that are warm, eclectic, personal and collectible. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting stuff that I feel passionately about. It’s essential to make something your own.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Gauri Khan is the owner of Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
India vs West Indies: Hooda gets Mayers, Windies lose first wicket
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
Watch: Man plays basketball with bull
Yash, Radhika Pandit holiday in country which ‘literally spells love’, see photos
Sonnalli Seygall shares favourite face yoga poses on International Self-Care Day; check it out
BJP leader’s remark on CM post robs sheen off Fadnavis’s ‘gesture’
French Open runner-up Casper Ruud snaps Matteo Berrettini’s winning streak to win Gstaad title
Volcano erupts on western Japanese island of Kyushu, no reports of damage
Man kills addict son, disposes of body parts at different areas, held: Police
Irani sends legal notice to Congress leaders
After Congress’s criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: Twins from Gurugram secure top 2 ranks
Church apologies: Top leaders say sorry for historical sins
Road rage: Girl stabs differently-abled man to death in Chhattisgarh