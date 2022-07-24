Gauri Khan shares sneak peek of new space she designed at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and entrepreneur Gauri Khan created a buzz on social media on Sunday by posting a glimpse of a new space in her home Mannat. SRK’s humble abode Mannat is a landmark in itself in Mumbai.

Sharing photos of the ‘new space’, the designer wrote, “The black and white colour scheme when applied effectively in interior design can result in an interesting design concept. Just got done with this new space I recently designed at home…Enjoying my Sunday! #gaurikhandesigns.”

In the pictures, Gauri Khan is seen donning a puff-sleeved belted dress with a low plunging neckline. The designer is seen striking a pose with an interesting design concept she just finished in the background. She also flaunts her long legs and tall heels as she poses sitting on a black chair.

Talking about Mannat, Gauri had had told Vogue, “This is a house with no rules. I have never had any decrees for homework or mealtimes. Everyone in my family has contributed towards making this space their own.”

She added, “I don’t like minimalist spaces. I love things that are warm, eclectic, personal and collectible. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting stuff that I feel passionately about. It’s essential to make something your own.”

Gauri Khan is the owner of Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai.