scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Gauri Khan shares sneak peek of new space she designed at Mannat

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan's new Instagram post gives a glimpse of Mannat.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 8:28:41 pm
Gauri KhanGauri Khan shares photos of Mannat. (Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and entrepreneur Gauri Khan created a buzz on social media on Sunday by posting a glimpse of a new space in her home Mannat. SRK’s humble abode Mannat is a landmark in itself in Mumbai.

Sharing photos of the ‘new space’, the designer wrote, “The black and white colour scheme when applied effectively in interior design can result in an interesting design concept. Just got done with this new space I recently designed at home…Enjoying my Sunday! #gaurikhandesigns.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

In the pictures, Gauri Khan is seen donning a puff-sleeved belted dress with a low plunging neckline. The designer is seen striking a pose with an interesting design concept she just finished in the background. She also flaunts her long legs and tall heels as she poses sitting on a black chair.

Talking about Mannat, Gauri had had told Vogue, “This is a house with no rules. I have never had any decrees for homework or mealtimes. Everyone in my family has contributed towards making this space their own.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

She added, “I don’t like minimalist spaces. I love things that are warm, eclectic, personal and collectible. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting stuff that I feel passionately about. It’s essential to make something your own.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Gauri Khan is the owner of Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express
NEW PRICING

Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs sheen off Fadnavis's 'gesture'

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs sheen off Fadnavis's 'gesture'

Bihar: Child among five killed in illegal firecracker unit blast

Bihar: Child among five killed in illegal firecracker unit blast

India vs West Indies: Hooda gets Mayers, Windies lose first wicket
Follow Live Updates

India vs West Indies: Hooda gets Mayers, Windies lose first wicket

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Express Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Chances of Monkeypox becoming a pandemic is very low, says doctor

Chances of Monkeypox becoming a pandemic is very low, says doctor

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Rajinikanth, Mouni Roy, Arjun Kapoor: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement