Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Gauri Khan shares photo from Delhi trip with Shah Rukh Khan, says city ‘refreshes’ her cherished memories

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan visited close friends and family in Delhi.

August 10, 2022 3:12:29 pm
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan visited Delhi. (Photo: Instagram/Gauri Khan)

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, producer-designer Gauri Khan seemed to have had a pleasant visit to Delhi, going by the latest photo on Gauri’s Instagram account. Gauri took to Instagram and shared a group photo with close friends and family, where they’re standing in a garden. In her post, Gauri mentioned that such times ‘refreshed’ her most cherished memories. The gathering was held at celebrity designer Shalini Passi’s home.

Along with the photo, Gauri wrote, “Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories… Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at @shalini.passi’s.” Fans flooded the comments section of the post with hearts, with several calling SRK and Gauri “King and his queen”.

Gauri Khan is quite active on social media and often shares photos, videos of her family and close friends. Recently, she had shared a photo of a new space in her home, Mannat. She captioned the photo, ”The black and white colour scheme when applied effectively in interior design can result in an interesting design concept. Just got done with this new space I recently designed at home…Enjoying my Sunday! #gaurikhandesigns.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a busy 2023 with several releases, including Atlee’s Jawaan, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. His daughter Suhana Khan is preparing for her debut film The Archies with Zoya Akhtar.

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 03:12:29 pm

