Gauri Khan shares gorgeous pic of daughter Suhana Khan in a Manish Malhotra lehenga: ‘Pure love’

Celebrity designer and producer Gauri Khan, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, shared a gorgeous photo of their daughter Suhana Khan on Instagram. Gauri captioned the photo, “Pure (heart emoticon).” The photo received much love from close friends and fans. Designer Manish Malhotra also shared photos of Suhana.

Bhavana Pandey commented, “Stunning!” Seema Khan dropped several heart-eyed emoticons on the post. Maheep Kapoor added several fire emoticons, while Manish Malhotra shared several hearts.

Suhana’s photos in Manish Malhotra’s collection have been sweeping her fan clubs into a frenzy. A couple of weeks ago, Manish shared two photos of Suhana in a red saree on Instagram. Malhotra simply captioned his post with her name along with fire and heart emojis. Gauri Khan had reacted to the post and commented, “Red it is. Love the vibe, Manish.” Suhana, who is expected to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archie adaptation, has returned to India after finishing her graduation in New York.

Recently, Suhana Khan and her brother Aryan Khan attracted much attention, when they attended the IPL auction event instead of their father Shah Rukh Khan. SRK is the co-owner of IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. It was also Aryan’s first public appearance after he was embroiled in a drug case in October last year. He spent a month in jail and was released on bail later. Suhana, on the other hand, has returned to India after pursuing higher studies in New York. There is much speculation about her much-awaited Bollywood debut, though there has been no confirmation as yet.