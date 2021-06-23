Gauri Khan shares a moment with husband Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Collect moments and good times’

It’s not every day that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri expresses love for her superstar husband on social media. So, it was a surprise treat for fans when Gauri on Wednesday shared a throwback photo of herself and Shah Rukh on her social media pages.

The picture shows Shah Rukh and Gauri seated together at an awards ceremony. “Collect moments and good times,” Gauri wrote, captioning the photo. Naturally, fans went gaga over Gauri’s post as many called the couple “King and Queen”, while others asked her to post a recent picture with Shah Rukh. Some also wrote that they were now waiting for Shah Rukh to react to the love-filled post of his designer wife.

Collect moments and good times ❤️ pic.twitter.com/62S7tgLx3R — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) June 23, 2021

Termed as one of the most successful marriages in Bollywood, Shah Rukh and Gauri have been married for 29 years after dating for six years. This October 25, the couple will complete 30 years together. Shah Rukh and Gauri are parents to three kids– Aryan (23), Suhana (21) and AbRam (8).

Besides being life partners, Shah Rukh and Gauri also share a professional relationship. The couple owns production house Red Chillies. Earlier this year, Gauri shared on Instagram that she had designed Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies office. Gauri had described designing the office an “interesting challenge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

In one of her previous Instagram posts, Gauri treated fans to a Khan family picture. “Squeezing memories into one frame…” Gauri had written, captioning the adorable photo.