‘Oh God, now he’s talking to…’: Gauri Khan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s shirtless photo, Richa Chaddha warns ‘people who are getting married need to be careful’

While Shah Rukh Khan’s entire fandom was left awestruck with his latest shirtless photo, his wife, celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan had a hilarious reaction. The actor dropped a photo on his social media accounts, supposedly penning a post to his shirt and mentioning that he was waiting for his upcoming film Pathaan as well. He wrote, “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota… (how would it be if you were here, you would have been surprised at this, you would have laughed so much on this, this would have happened if you were there).’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan.”

Gauri Khan reacted, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!!” Football player Mesut Özil posted a clapping emoji, while Richa Chadha wrote, “Jin logon ki shaadiyan hone ko hai… ehtiyat baratna hoga (people who are soon to be married need to be careful).”

Tiger Shroff commented on the picture, “I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this. Legend.” Singer Amaal Mallik wrote, “Khatam (finished)”. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar also wrote, “Deadddd sir.” Shah Rukh Khan has booked 2023 for himself as he has three films releasing next year, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan in January, Atlee’s Jawaan in June and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in December.

On the other hand, Gauri Khan featured on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, where she addressed several topics, including Aryan Khan’s arrest. She also talked about how ‘easygoing’ SRK is, and that he is just comfortable with anything. However, during the course of the conversation, she mentioned that being his wife puts her at a disadvantage sometimes. ““When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time.”