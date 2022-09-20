scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Gauri Khan reveals Diwali at Mannat is going to be extra special this year: ‘Loads of lights and sparkle’

Interior designer Gauri Khan is looking forward to celebrating Diwali with the family at Mannat this year.

Gauri KhanGauri Khan says she is looking forward to Diwali this year. (Photo: Instagram/gaurikhan)

Interior designer Gauri Khan and her husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan, throw an annual Diwali party for family and close friends. While the last two years have been difficult for everyone because of the pandemic, this year, Gauri is looking forward to spending some quality time with Shah Rukh and their children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

The festival of Diwali will fall in October this year, and for the Khans, it is about decorating the house, gorging on sweets, and spending time with family.

In an interview with NDTV, Gauri revealed what the coming festive season is going to be like for her and the family. She said, “I think, in festivals, you look forward to just the family being together and celebrating something and looking forward to something. If nothing else, just having loads of sweets in the house, gaining some weight and playing cards. It’s just fun being with the family and decorating the house so, I am looking forward to that.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

 

The last year has been difficult for Gauri and Shah Rukh, with their eldest child Aryan being involved in a drugs-related case. However, he has received a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau, giving the family all the more reason to celebrate.

Revealing what Diwali will look like at their Mumbai home Mannat this year, Gauri said, “Well, we haven’t started yet but yes decorating the house and putting loads of lights and an extra sparkle and really looking forward to Diwali this year.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
‘Gujarat an election like no other, BJP a well-oiled machinery there’: Ra...Premium
‘Gujarat an election like no other, BJP a well-oiled machinery there’: Ra...
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so farPremium
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so far

Gauri is also gearing up for the launch of her reality show Dream Homes With Gauri Khan, in which she will revamp the homes of celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and filmmaker Kabir Khan. The first episode featured Manish Malhotra. She will also be seen in the popular chat show Koffee with Karan this week, alongside Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 09:03:16 am
Next Story

Man hits 19-year-old, vehicles with SUV at Delhi’s Karol Bagh

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 celebrity photos
Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement