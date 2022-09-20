Gauri Khan reveals Diwali at Mannat is going to be extra special this year: ‘Loads of lights and sparkle’

Interior designer Gauri Khan and her husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan, throw an annual Diwali party for family and close friends. While the last two years have been difficult for everyone because of the pandemic, this year, Gauri is looking forward to spending some quality time with Shah Rukh and their children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

The festival of Diwali will fall in October this year, and for the Khans, it is about decorating the house, gorging on sweets, and spending time with family.

In an interview with NDTV, Gauri revealed what the coming festive season is going to be like for her and the family. She said, “I think, in festivals, you look forward to just the family being together and celebrating something and looking forward to something. If nothing else, just having loads of sweets in the house, gaining some weight and playing cards. It’s just fun being with the family and decorating the house so, I am looking forward to that.”

The last year has been difficult for Gauri and Shah Rukh, with their eldest child Aryan being involved in a drugs-related case. However, he has received a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau, giving the family all the more reason to celebrate.

Revealing what Diwali will look like at their Mumbai home Mannat this year, Gauri said, “Well, we haven’t started yet but yes decorating the house and putting loads of lights and an extra sparkle and really looking forward to Diwali this year.”

Gauri is also gearing up for the launch of her reality show Dream Homes With Gauri Khan, in which she will revamp the homes of celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and filmmaker Kabir Khan. The first episode featured Manish Malhotra. She will also be seen in the popular chat show Koffee with Karan this week, alongside Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.