Gauri Khan says Karan Johar never invited her on Koffee with Karan, reveals ‘you have to be glam to be on the show’

The next episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 has already become a topic of conversation among fans. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan will be on the couch with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor. The teaser, which was dropped on Monday, gave a glimpse of the ladies spilling some beans and Gauri also dialing her husband SRK to win the game. While many assumed that Queen Khan chose to skip the show in the earlier seasons, in a recent interview, she revealed that Karan Johar didn’t invite her.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gauri confessed that Karan never asked her to be on the show. The interior designer also shared that she had a lot of fun on the chat show with her friends Maheep and Bhavana.

“I think he’s never asked me. In these 18 years, he’s asked me once and maybe he didn’t ask me. I don’t even remember it’s been so many years. And of course, he’s a friend and it was even more fun because I am coming with Maheep and Bhavana. I knew it’s going to be a lot of gupshup, chat and fun,” she shared.

While talking about her presence on the show, Gauri Khan also revealed that one has to be ‘glam’ or else Karan Johar won’t take the celebrity on the show. She said, “I was looking forward to getting ready. You have to be glam when you are with Karan, otherwise, he won’t take you on his show. It was fun getting ready, sitting there with your friends and chatting. I really enjoyed myself.”

When asked if there would be any juicy gossip for fans, the interior designer said there would be ‘loads’. Refraining from spilling any beans, she asked fans to watch the show to know more.

Further talking about Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Gauri Khan heaped words of praise on the girl gang. She also mentioned how the show really defines who they are. Calling it a “fun show”, she said all four — Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan were brilliant in the show. Divulging details about her appearance on the Netflix series, Gauri said that it was Karan Johar who suggested she come on board.

“When Karan said, ‘Would you want to be a part of the show, it will be a lot of fun. I am going to be there and ask you many questions. It’s just going to be one evening with your friends again’, I thought it would be a good idea. It will be nice to catch up with everybody on a reality show which of course is not my cup of tea. I don’t know if I have been as good as these girls have been. But I enjoyed being on the show, and it was fun.”

The Koffee with Karan Season 7 episode with Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavan Pandey will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar this Thursday.