Gauri Khan says AbRam the biggest foodie in family: ‘Becoming a little heavier by the day…’

Gauri Khan is watchful of what she eats, but her youngest son AbRam, simply cannot resist good food. In a latest interview, held inside Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat, the producer and celebrity interior designer opened up about her food preferences, what travel does to her and who in the family is the biggest foodie.

In a video posted by Curly Tales, Gauri said AbRam is such a foodie that he is becoming a “little heavier by the day.” When asked who the biggest foodie in the family is, Gauri said, “I think it’s my little one. He loves good food, and he is also becoming a little heavier by the day. So, we have to watch out for him”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Gauri said though she is watchful of what she is eating, she loves Mumbai’s vada pav, Delhi’s bhel puri, Kolkata’s puchka, Goa’s prawn curry. “So, wherever I travel, I love to eat their cuisine from the best.”

Gauri, who hails from Delhi, said she has explored the street food of Delhi more than Mumbai and feels the capital wins hands down. “Delhi wins. I love the chana bhatura, pav bhaji, the chaat. I like everything. It is great food, I love it.”

Recently, Guari Khan appeared on Koffee with Karan Season 7 and spoke about her family and kids and even addressed Aryan’s arrest last year. Gauri said nothing can be “worse” than what the family had gone through but was grateful for all the love that came their way during the time.

“Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through. But where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space. We feel loved. All our friends, and so many people whom we didn’t know, so many messages and so much of love. We feel blessed. We are grateful to everyone who helped us,” she said.

Aryan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drug bust onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai Coast in October last year. After spending 25 days in jail, he was released on bail. Aryan was later cleared of all charges.