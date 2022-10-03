scorecardresearch
Gauri Khan revamps Farah Khan’s family room: ‘I was living in Lokhandwala, and now I am living in Italy’

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was mighty impressed with her friend Gauri Khan's skills.

gauri khanGauri Khan has revamped Farah Khan's family room. (Photo: Gauri, Farah/Instagram)

Farah Khan was the latest guest on the home decor show Dream Homes with Gauri Khan, where the choreographer-turned-director requested Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan to renovate the family room of the house.

Farah’s family room initially had a lot of colours and was very cluttered. However, Gauri revamped the space as an entertainment area by removing the clutter, installing some art and tropical plants, and refurbishing the sofa and dining set.

A delighted Farah Khan couldn’t believe her eyes as she exclaimed, “I can’t afford real art so I had put my kids’ art,” at which point Gauri Khan interjected her and said, “I will give you my art.” An excited Farah quipped, “My children’s art can go to hell, I am getting Gauri’s expensive art.”

Impressed with Gauri’s skills after seeing her space, Farah remarked, “I was living in Lokhandwala, and now I am living in Italy.”

Towards the end, reflecting on their friendship, Farah Khan showered praise on Gauri Khan for being true to her roots despite all the success the family has gotten: “Despite all the success, the money and people fawning over you, she has remained a middle-class Punjabi girl to date. That is the best part about her.”

