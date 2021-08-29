scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 29, 2021
Gauri Khan reunites with Sussanne Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Neelam Kothari: ‘With the sweethearts’

Gauri Khan had a fun outing with Sussanne Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Neelam Kothari.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 29, 2021 3:33:12 pm
Gauri KhanGauri Khan spends Sunday evening with Ekta Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Sussanne Khan (Photo: Instagram/ Gauri Khan)

Celebrity designer Gauri Khan had a pleasant Sunday noon with her close friends, including Ekta Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Shabinaa and Neelam Kothari. She took to Instagram and shared a photo from the evening, where the ladies were all smiles.

Gauri captioned her photo, “Catching up fun evening with @suzkr @neelamkotharisoni @shabskofficial our chief guest @ektarkapoor thanks for dropping in.” Sussanne replied, “Love you, Gstar!”  She shared the same photo with the caption, “So lovely seeing you after sooo long Gstar! With the sweethearts.”

Recently, on Raksha Bandhan, Gauri had shared a photograph of all her ‘brothers and sisters’ with the caption, “Memories, fights , gifts, candies , fun & games all the things we have shared…”

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan talks about his perfect Sunday in this throwback video: ‘No bathing, movie night with Gauri’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

A couple of weeks ago, Gauri shared photos from her vacation with Suhana from Serbia, and mentioned that creativity was ‘boosted’ by her travelling. From cathartic sketching to holiday destinations, Gauri often shares pictures with Suhana. Currently, Suhana Khan is a student at the New York University’s Tisch School Of The Arts and is expected to follow in her father’s footsteps and join the film industry as an actor. Her brother, Aryan, is more interested in filmmaking.

Speaking about the pandemic, Gauri Khan had earlier told Indian Express that she spent much time with her family during the lockdown and was grateful for it. “The pandemic has taught me patience! I was also able to devote time to my art — abstract art mostly — watercolours on paper and acrylic on canvas.” When asked about spending time with family, she said, “We spent a lot of time together as a family, which is otherwise not possible, given everyone’s schedule. So that’s been nice.”

