Gauri Khan returns to Instagram as Bombay HC grants relief to Aryan Khan, watch video

Wednesday, December 15, 2021
December 15, 2021 10:02:09 pm
Gauri Khan on Wednesday shared her first social media post ever since her elder son Aryan Khan got embroiled in a drugs case months ago. Though the video she shared on Instagram is about a new collaboration of her company Gauri Khan Designs, it surely hints that her family is slowly getting back to normalcy.

Gauri, along with her husband Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana kept a low profile, away from the public glare ever since Aryan was arrested in the drugs on cruise case in October. The latest video shows Gauri working on her designs along with her team as the song “The Good Part” plays in the background.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan also made his first virtual appearance at a car company’s event. SRK has been associated with the company for many years now. Shah Rukh’s return was welcomed by his fans who exclaimed “King is back.”

Both SRK and Gauri chose the day when the Bombay High Court allowed a plea by Aryan seeking modification and relaxation of some of bail conditions including weekly attendance at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai office in the cruise ship drug bust case. The court said that the applicant will have to inform the investigating officer and provide an itinerary before going out of Mumbai.

Aryan was released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail on October 30 after spending 26 days in prison.

