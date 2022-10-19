Gauri Khan revamps Jacqueline Fernandez’s bedroom, plays ‘Never Have I Ever’ with actor amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar row

In the latest episode of Dream Homes, celebrity interior Gauri Khan revamped the bedroom of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor has been caught in controversy for the last few months as she is being questioned in the Rs 200 crore extortion case, in which jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused. She was granted an interim bail in September as investigation continues.

The actor will be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu next. In the Gauri Khan home show, she requested for her bedroom to be revamped in three days. During the episode, the 37-year-old actor also recalled the time when she herself redesigned her first home in Mumbai.

Upon meeting Gauri, Jacqueline told her that she wants her bedroom to be designed better. She described her dream bedroom as a place which has “cosiness” and “that has light colours and things I think I would require in making the bedroom experience a good one.” She continued, “It is important for me to come back to a space that I love and feel comfortable in.” The actor also put her trust in Gauri and was sure that she understands her taste.

But the one thing that Jacqueline didn’t want Gauri to touch was her bed. “I don’t want Gauri to touch my bed because it’s quite an antique bed that I got from Goa and I am so in love with it and I think I am pretty attached to it now.” But Gauri did change it and the actor liked it.

While interacting with Gauri, Jacqueline played ‘Never Have I Ever’ where she revealed that she tried her hands at interior design and did up her first home in Mumbai herself. “I went to Linking Road and I would just pick up whatever I saw because that road was actually my shopping road. I was a Bandra girl and I had just moved in. I would walk up and down the street. India was a new place for me and it was really exciting to see what furniture there was. It was fun,” Jacqueline told Gauri.

At the end of the episode, Jacqueline took the viewers inside her bedroom which was redesigned by Gauri. It was how the actor liked it, with all the light colours and a minimalistic look. The all-white walls went well with the wooden flooring. Gauri also added a TV in the room which Jacqueline didn’t want as she is not a fan of binge-watching in bed. Gauri also added drapes to the room which were again something that Jacqueline had avoided having in her room as she likes the natural light in her room. Gauri made the room a little bit more lively by adding a few colourful elements to it such as paintings and a unique piece of furniture.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been keeping a low profile after she was named as an accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. The actor had confessed to receiving luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar. The next hearing for the case would be on October 22.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan has been revamping the houses of celebrities from the film industry for her new show Dream Homes. She also appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan recently.