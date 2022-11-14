scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Gauri Khan performs romantic dance with Manish Malhotra at Monaco wedding, watch

Gauri Khan attended a wedding in Monaco with many other Bollywood celebrities, including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, among others.

Gauri KhanGauri Khan dances with Manish Malhotra (Photo: Instagram/ Manish Malhotra)

Producer and celebrity designer Gauri Khan made quite the style statement at a wedding in Monaco, which was also attended by Bollywood bigwigs including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others. Recently, Manish shared a video from the wedding where he performed with Gauri Khan on stage.

Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Such fun times, Gauri Khan you are special.” Manish is dressed in black, while Gauri looks stunning in a silver Anarkali. The two perform on the romantic track Tu Aake Dekh le.

Fans flooded the video with praises and one wrote, “Beautiful and charming Gauri.” Another added, “So beautiful…”

Many other guests at the Monaco wedding had shared photos with Gauri. Karan Johar posted a photo with her, where she was clad in a black gown. In the photo, she was sitting around a round table, posing with Nitasha Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Manish Malhotra and others.

Recently, Gauri launched her own YouTube show, Dream Homes with Gauri Khan, where she gives classy makeovers to celebrity houses. The designer also appeared on Karan Johar’s controversial chat show, Koffee with Karan after 17 years. She appeared with her close friends, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, who had starred in the reality show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

On the show, Gauri opened up about the difficult time that her family had faced after son Aryan was arrested, and how they’re ‘stronger’ now, and talked about her equation with husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is making his comeback to films after five years. Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana is also preparing for her debut with the Netflix film, The Archies, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 01:03:52 pm
