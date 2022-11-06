scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Gauri Khan parties with Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan in Monaco at a wedding. See all photos

It was a star-studded celebration in Monaco, where celebrities like Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra were also present.

kjoAll friends assembled under one roof in Monaco. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

It was a grand celebration in Monaco and Bollywood was in attendance. Celebrity guests like Gauri Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor among others were spotted attending a wedding in Monte-Carlo.

Pictures from the festivities showed the guests in all their glitz and glory, as they partied together. Nitasha Nanda, sister-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, also shared a group picture, which Karan re-shared, writing, “Monaco diaries”. Gauri, Karan and Shweta featured in the photo.

The star-studded celebration in Monaco. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Karan Johar shared a series of pictures from the ceremony, showcasing his various looks, from a tuxedo to a Manish Malhotra-designed sherwani, which the filmmaker said he “loved wearing it”.

Karan Johar in a sherwani at the wedding festivity. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

A fan page of Gauri Khan shared pictures of the designer from the ceremony, where she was seen wearing a silver lehenga, looking radiant.

 

A post shared by Team Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan_love)

 

Karisma also shared pictures from Monaco, where she was with Manish and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavna Pandey. The actor captioned the photo, “Mornings in Monaco.”

Actor Karima Kapoor with her friends Bhavana and Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Jewellery designer Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni also shared pictures from Monaco of some festivities, where she was seen wearing traditional Indian clothes.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 02:56:46 pm
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro review: Lightweight hi-fi

