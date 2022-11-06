Gauri Khan parties with Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan in Monaco at a wedding. See all photos

It was a grand celebration in Monaco and Bollywood was in attendance. Celebrity guests like Gauri Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor among others were spotted attending a wedding in Monte-Carlo.

Pictures from the festivities showed the guests in all their glitz and glory, as they partied together. Nitasha Nanda, sister-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, also shared a group picture, which Karan re-shared, writing, “Monaco diaries”. Gauri, Karan and Shweta featured in the photo.

The star-studded celebration in Monaco. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) The star-studded celebration in Monaco. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Karan Johar shared a series of pictures from the ceremony, showcasing his various looks, from a tuxedo to a Manish Malhotra-designed sherwani, which the filmmaker said he “loved wearing it”.

Karan Johar in a sherwani at the wedding festivity. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Karan Johar in a sherwani at the wedding festivity. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

A fan page of Gauri Khan shared pictures of the designer from the ceremony, where she was seen wearing a silver lehenga, looking radiant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan_love)

Karisma also shared pictures from Monaco, where she was with Manish and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavna Pandey. The actor captioned the photo, “Mornings in Monaco.”

Actor Karima Kapoor with her friends Bhavana and Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Actor Karima Kapoor with her friends Bhavana and Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Jewellery designer Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni also shared pictures from Monaco of some festivities, where she was seen wearing traditional Indian clothes.