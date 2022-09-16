Gauri Khan reveals her mother was unhappy that Karan Johar was making Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Shah Rukh Khan

Designer Gauri Khan, who is set to make her digital debut with Dream Homes, recently revealed her favorite movie starring husband Shah Rukh Khan. The entrepreneur, who is also a film producer, said that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is her favorite movie as an audience member and she added that she is also very proud of producing Main Hoon Na.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, released in 1998, also stars Kajol and Rani Mukherji in pivotal roles. The superhit film was written and directed by Karan Johar.

Recently on the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Gauri Khan revealed that it was her who made Karan Johar’s debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai possible. In a conversation, Gauri said that her mom was not happy with Karan directing Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She said, “I told mom Shah Rukh is shooting for Karan’s film. She reacted, ‘Bilkul nahi, woh kabhi picture nahi bana sakta’. Only there was one person who always knew that he is a genius,” she said pointing at herself.

Further talking about her new show, Gauri, in an interview with Zoom, said that it is her design project and not a talk show. “The concept of the show is first of its kind and this is a design show. We have not had many in this space. It also happens to be my debut as a host on a show. I had a tough time being a host on the show.”

The first episode of Dream Homes, featuring Manish Malhotra, was released on September 16.