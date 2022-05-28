Gauri Khan calls her home Mannat ‘an ever-evolving project’, says Shah Rukh Khan ‘has a keen eye for interiors’

For actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, who is also a successful interior designer, her most memorable project is her home Mannat. In a recent chat, Gauri opened up about why she finds her home a beautiful project and how Shah Rukh Khan’s design sense influences his space.

When asked about her favourite project by the Eastern Eye, Gauri said, “I have to say it’s Mannat. It’s so personal and an ever-evolving project for me as I keep redoing corners of the house, including my kids’ rooms, so I have to say it’s Mannat.”

Talking about Shah Rukh’s design sense, Gauri said, “I would say he has a keen eye for interiors. He was extremely passionate while the Red Chillies office revamp was in process. He had a huge say in design, and inputs about colours and possible uses of the ceiling, and flooring. He took a lot of interest in that project and likes to get involved whenever possible. He greenlit all the designs for the project.”

In a recent event in Delhi, Shah Rukh spoke about Gauri’s aesthetic influence on the house and said, “In my house, most of the stuff that is bought for the house is obviously bought by the lady of the house, my wife Gauri. You are not allowed to disrupt the design in the house, because she is a wonderful designer herself.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat is considered one of the landmarks of Mumbai as thousands of fans gather around his mansion to catch a glimpse of the star.