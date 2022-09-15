scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Gauri Khan leaves Manish Malhotra nervous as she takes over his home transformation, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan released the promo of her first episode of Dream Homes With Gauri Khan.

Gauri KhanGauri Khan released the promo of her first episode with Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Twitter/gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan launched her own designer business with Gauri Khan Designs in 2017  and is behind some of the most beautiful celebrity homes in Bollywood. Wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri is now launching her own show called Dream Homes with Gauri Khan. In the first episode of the show, Gauri will be working on celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s home. In the promo of the episode, Gauri, who is also a film producer, tells Manish that she will take all the calls when it comes to redoing his space.

The promo starts with Gauri saying, “This episode is going to be all about drama”, and then switches to Manish’s nervous reactions to everything that Gauri says. Manish is also seen requestion Gauri as he says, “Just those two-three things”, to which Gauri promises with a “Done!” She captioned the promo as, “After years of designing for me, the tables have turned Manish @ManishMalhotra.. Now I’m designing for you!! .. stay tuned for the first episode of #kurlondreamhomes …on Mirchi plus app exclusively on 16th September.”

Check out the promo here…

 

Earlier, Shah Rukh had posted the promo of Gauri’s show where she transforms the houses of many well known celebrities. These celebrities include the likes of Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and filmmaker Kabir Khan. The show marks Gauri’s independent foray into television. She was also recently seen doing a cameo in the second season of popular web show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

In Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she appeared with filmmaker Karan Johar and main cast member Maheep Kapoor, Gauri revealed that Shah Rukh likes to hype her up. Her reaction came after Karan revealed an interesting bit of conversation he had with Shah Rukh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...Premium
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...

Karan said on the show, “The other day Shah Rukh made me laugh so much. He said, ‘Since we have gone into this pandemic, the only family member who is making money in this house is Gauri.’ His chartered accountant had called and said, ‘Why don’t you learn something from your wife? She is the only profitable member in the house.’”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 09:59:26 pm
Next Story

Dubai returnee murdered by wife, her paramour in Ludhiana; body recovered from well

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

nandita das, kapil film TIFF
Kapil Sharma-starrer Zwigato’s premieres at Toronto International Film Festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement