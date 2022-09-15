Gauri Khan leaves Manish Malhotra nervous as she takes over his home transformation, watch video

Gauri Khan launched her own designer business with Gauri Khan Designs in 2017 and is behind some of the most beautiful celebrity homes in Bollywood. Wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri is now launching her own show called Dream Homes with Gauri Khan. In the first episode of the show, Gauri will be working on celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s home. In the promo of the episode, Gauri, who is also a film producer, tells Manish that she will take all the calls when it comes to redoing his space.

The promo starts with Gauri saying, “This episode is going to be all about drama”, and then switches to Manish’s nervous reactions to everything that Gauri says. Manish is also seen requestion Gauri as he says, “Just those two-three things”, to which Gauri promises with a “Done!” She captioned the promo as, “After years of designing for me, the tables have turned Manish @ManishMalhotra.. Now I’m designing for you!! .. stay tuned for the first episode of #kurlondreamhomes …on Mirchi plus app exclusively on 16th September.”

Check out the promo here…

After years of designing for me, the tables have turned Manish @ManishMalhotra .. Now I’m designing for you!! .. stay tuned for the first episode of #kurlondreamhomes …on Mirchi plus app exclusively on 16th September @mirchiplus @BottomlineMedia pic.twitter.com/nbBJFiS3ow — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) September 15, 2022

Earlier, Shah Rukh had posted the promo of Gauri’s show where she transforms the houses of many well known celebrities. These celebrities include the likes of Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and filmmaker Kabir Khan. The show marks Gauri’s independent foray into television. She was also recently seen doing a cameo in the second season of popular web show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

In Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she appeared with filmmaker Karan Johar and main cast member Maheep Kapoor, Gauri revealed that Shah Rukh likes to hype her up. Her reaction came after Karan revealed an interesting bit of conversation he had with Shah Rukh.

Karan said on the show, “The other day Shah Rukh made me laugh so much. He said, ‘Since we have gone into this pandemic, the only family member who is making money in this house is Gauri.’ His chartered accountant had called and said, ‘Why don’t you learn something from your wife? She is the only profitable member in the house.’”