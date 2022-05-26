scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sara Ali Khan pout and pose with birthday boy: Inside Karan Johar’s ‘king of bling’ bash

Several celebs shared candid photos with Karan Johar, who threw a lavish birthday bash for his industry friends as he turned 50 on Wednesday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 26, 2022 10:56:55 am
karan johar partySeveral celebs wished Karan Johar with photos on Instagram

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash on Sunday became a one-of-its kind celebration with the who’s-who of Bollywood trooping in. The filmmaker threw a lavish party for his friends that saw almost every B-town biggie walking down the red carpet. From Hrithik Roshan making his first official appearance with partner Saba Azad, to Aamir Khan arriving with ex-wife Kiran Rao, it was an evening to remember.

Several celebs also posted photos from inside the venue. Some videos are also doing the rounds of fan pages. From Kajol’s adorable selfie Karan, to the birthday boy’s reaction on seeing his huge cake, there’s a lot that happened at his party.

Also read |Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Aishwarya-Abhishek, Sussanne-Arslan and other couples who turned heads at the party

Check out some photos and videos that have made their way to social media:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

karan johar party manish malhotra Manish Malhotra posted a click with Karan Johar on his Instagram handle. karan johar party ranbir kapoor anushka sharma raveena Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the same frame, in a click shared by Collin DCunha on Instagram. karan johar party shanaya shweta bachchan gauri khan Manish Malhotra posted photos with Shanaya Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Gauri Khan on Instagram karan johar party malaika arora Malaika Arora’s Instagram photo took us inside Karan Johar’s party. karan johar party gurfateh Newbie Gurfateh Pirzada wished Karan Johar on Instagram. sara ali khan varun dhawan karan johar party Sara Ali Khan wished Karan Johar on Instagram. Also seen in the click is Varun Dhawan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, also had close friend and his Tina from the movie, Rani Mukerji, making a rare appearance. Bedhadak actors Shanaya Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada also made a starry entry.

Also read |Alia Bhatt wishes ‘father’, ‘best friend’ and ‘mentor’ Karan Johar on his 50th birthday, shares unseen pictures of the filmmaker

Karan, whose next film as director is the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, announced on the occasion of his birthday that the much-awaited film will release on February 10, 2023. He also announced that he will direct an action film, which will go on floors in April next year.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar turns 50 throwback photos with besties Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol
Karan Johar turns 50: His throwback photos with besties Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement