Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sara Ali Khan pout and pose with birthday boy: Inside Karan Johar’s ‘king of bling’ bash

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash on Sunday became a one-of-its kind celebration with the who’s-who of Bollywood trooping in. The filmmaker threw a lavish party for his friends that saw almost every B-town biggie walking down the red carpet. From Hrithik Roshan making his first official appearance with partner Saba Azad, to Aamir Khan arriving with ex-wife Kiran Rao, it was an evening to remember.

Several celebs also posted photos from inside the venue. Some videos are also doing the rounds of fan pages. From Kajol’s adorable selfie Karan, to the birthday boy’s reaction on seeing his huge cake, there’s a lot that happened at his party.

Check out some photos and videos that have made their way to social media:

Manish Malhotra posted a click with Karan Johar on his Instagram handle.

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the same frame, in a click shared by Collin DCunha on Instagram.

Manish Malhotra posted photos with Shanaya Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Gauri Khan on Instagram

Malaika Arora's Instagram photo took us inside Karan Johar's party.

Newbie Gurfateh Pirzada wished Karan Johar on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan wished Karan Johar on Instagram. Also seen in the click is Varun Dhawan

Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, also had close friend and his Tina from the movie, Rani Mukerji, making a rare appearance. Bedhadak actors Shanaya Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada also made a starry entry.

Karan, whose next film as director is the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, announced on the occasion of his birthday that the much-awaited film will release on February 10, 2023. He also announced that he will direct an action film, which will go on floors in April next year.