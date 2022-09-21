scorecardresearch
Gauri Khan, Kabir Khan will relive their West Side Story days in next Dream Homes episode. Watch promo

The next episode of Gauri Khan's home decor show will see her transforming Kabir Khan's workspace.

gauri khanKabir Khan and Gauri Khan in Dream Homes with Gauri Khan.

After transforming Manish Malhotra’s home, Gauri Khan is all set to transform director Kabir Khan’s office space. In the promo for Dream Homes with Gauri Khan, Kabir talks about his long-standing friendship with Gauri.

“Gauri and I were in the Puerto Rican gang,” says Kabir. The 83 director has previously spoken about his friendship with Gauri when they were both growing up in Delhi and performed in a West Side Story adaptation. “Gauri and I used to dance together and we did a show together called West Side Story. Gauri is a fabulous dancer,” he previously told Mashable India.

Kabir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are from the same college and the director, in the same interview, spoke about how he once studied from SRK’s notes in college. “I was doing Masters in Communication which was predominantly a filmmaking course. Before me, the most famous person from our institute was Shah Rukh Khan. He was my senior in MCRC. I used his notes to study. I knew Shah Rukh before he joined the industry,” he had said. Shah Rukh and Kabir have not collaborated on a film together.

Also Read |Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58, fans say ‘the comedian has left us in tears’

Kabir Khan was appreciated for his last directorial 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. He recently announced his next film with Kartik Aaryan. The director described it as a “fascinating true story with a larger-than-life canvas.”

