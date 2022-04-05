Gauri Khan hosts chat show with Farah Khan and Kabir Khan, fans wonder ‘where is king Khan?’

It’s no secret that Shah Rukh Khan’s better half Gauri Khan is an ace interior designer. And now she is all set to bring her love for design to a digital talk show. Gauri took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her lineup of guests. Recently, she shared a photo with Farah Khan on her Instagram story writing “something exciting coming up’. On Tuesday, she shared a photo with filmmaker Kabir Khan as her next guest. “Reminiscing about the good old Delhi days @kabirkhankk …The exciting design show coming soon !!,” Gauri captioned the post. She also tagged Filmy Mirchi, hinting that the show would be on the same channel, which currently also streams Shilpa Shetty’s show.