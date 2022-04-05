Gauri Khan hosts chat show with Farah Khan and Kabir Khan, fans wonder ‘where is king Khan?’

April 5, 2022 4:32:08 pm
It’s no secret that Shah Rukh Khan’s better half Gauri Khan is an ace interior designer. And now she is all set to bring her love for design to a digital talk show. Gauri took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her lineup of guests. Recently, she shared a photo with Farah Khan on her Instagram story writing “something exciting coming up’. On Tuesday, she shared a photo with filmmaker Kabir Khan as her next guest. “Reminiscing about the good old Delhi days @kabirkhankk …The exciting design show coming soon !!,” Gauri captioned the post. She also tagged Filmy Mirchi, hinting that the show would be on the same channel, which currently also streams Shilpa Shetty’s show.
View this post on Instagram
While a few fans were excited about Gauri Khan’s new venture, and heaped words of praise on how ‘glamorous’ she looked. A few called her “inspiration” and some “queen of hearts”. However, there were many fans who also seemed unhappy about Shah Rukh Khan missing from her show. A social media user wrote, “Where is King Khan” while another added, “What about SRK sir?”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Gauri Khan had shared photos with Farah Khan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Posting a picture with Farah, she wrote, “Never a dull moment hanging with Farah… Love her cinema and her humour! ,” while with Manish, she wrote, “To create, execute, or construct .. coming up …an interesting design project.”
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-