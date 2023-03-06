scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan gets a cheerleader in Gauri Khan after Pathaan success

On March 3, Pathaan broke the record of Baahubali 2 and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Gauri Khan took to Twitter to celebrate Pathaan's success.
As Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, the superstar’s wife Gauri Khan expressed her happiness. Sharing the box-office numbers, Gauri wrote, “Record breaking streak… #Pathaan.”

On March 3, Pathaan broke the record of Baahubali 2 and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 5] Fri 2 lacs, Sat 3 lacs, Sun 5 lacs, Mon 2 lacs, Tue 2 lacs, Wed 2 lacs, Thu 2 lacs. Total: Rs 18.24 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: Rs 528.29 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”

The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at a staggering Rs 510.99 crore. With Pathaan surpassing the collection of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali in Hindi, director Siddharth Anand expressed happiness on Twitter.

“Crossed The Lifetime Collections Of #Baahubali2 In Hindi. Proud Moment For Me…!!!Once Again Thanks To All The Audience Who Encouraged The Film #Pathaan,” he tweeted.

Released on January 25, Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among others. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is written by Shridhar Raghavan.

The film’s team recently held a success bash where SRK, Deepika and Siddharth shared their experience of coming on board for Pathaan.

“It’s nice to be back. I am not in a hurry to finish the film. Its always been my desire to spread happiness among people and make films to entertain. Whenever I fail to do so, nobody feels as bad as me. I am very happy that I was able to spread happiness and especially to those who are close to my heart – Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And those who gave me the opportunity as you will notice the film is a very big film, it will be an expensive film. But to get me and give me a chance to come at the time I was not working and allow me to be a part of this film. I will ever ever be grateful to Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And also to Deepika. I have forgotten those 4 years in these 4 days,” SRK said at the event.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 08:58 IST
