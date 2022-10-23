scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Gauri Khan gives Katrina Kaif’s ‘boring terrace’ a makeover, actor reacts: ‘Just beautiful’

Katrina Kaif features on the latest episode of Gauri Khan's Dream Homes show.

katrina kaifKatrina Kaif is in awe of how remarkably Gauri Khan has transformed her terrace. (Photo: YouTube/Mirchi Plus)

Katrina Kaif walks into her own terrace and fails to recognise it–thanks to Gauri Khan. In a latest video, the Phone Bhoot star is seen admiring how Gauri, through her design, has completely transformed her terrace space.

A snippet from the episode of Dream Homes shared by Mirchi Plus’ YouTube page, features Katrina Kaif opening the door to her terrace and being surprised as soon as she steps in. “Oh wow! This is just beautiful,” Katrina says as she keeps her hands on her face, awed by the makeover done by Gauri.

The camera pans across Katrina’s plush terrace, giving a full view of the space, which is neatly decorated with plants, lamps, seating areas with easy-on-the-eyes colours all over. “I just love the lighting– it is the most important thing in any space,” Katrina adds.

Also Read: |Gauri Khan revamps Jacqueline Fernandez’s bedroom, plays ‘Never Have I Ever’ with actor amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar row

The actor then takes a walk around her terrace, admiring how Gauri has transformed her space. “This looks so cozy and cute. And the trees! The greenery that she has done is just amazing. That’s the thing that just transforms this space,” she adds.

The official description of the episode on the YouTube page reads, “Gauri Khan never fails to impress. Here, she did it again by transforming Katrina’s boring terrace into a cozy and cute hangout space.”

On the work front, Katrina is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot, in which she plays a ghost. The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Phone Bhoot has been produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film will be released theatrically on November 4.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 01:57:26 pm
