scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 24, 2021
MUST READ

Gauri Khan flouts dress code at Manish Malhotra’s party, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Ananya Panday stun in black

Thursday night done right for Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Annaya Panday at Manish Malhotra;s party.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: September 24, 2021 12:16:50 pm
Manish Malhotra party insde photos Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, ananya pandayManish Malhotra hosted his besties. Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and others arrived in style.  (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

Manish Malhotra hosted a party on Thursday night at his house and in attendance were his close friends Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Pandey were also there. Ananya Panday also accompanied her mom Bhavna for this bash.

Manish Malhotra and the ladies took to their social media accounts to share the inside photos from their party night. We wonder if there was a dress code, but the celebs were mostly dressed in black and white. Gauri Khan seemed the only exception to this monochrome trend at the party.

Also read |When Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol struggled through awkward Jaati Hoon Main: ‘She was snarling’

See the inside photos from Manish Malhotra’s last night bash:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
mahish, seema, gauri khan Gauri Khan, Seema Khan and Manish Malhotra in the click. (Photo: Seema Khan/Instagram) Manish Malhotra posed with Malaika Arora. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) manish, karisma2 Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Here is another photo of Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) manish, ananya Manish Malhotra posed with Bhavna Pandey and daughter-actor Ananya Panday. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Full house at Manish Malhotra’s bash. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Manish Malhotra with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Pandey. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Manish Malhotra and Seema Khan. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

The celebs were also clicked as they reached Manish’s home.

Malaika Arora Malaika Arora looked stunning. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) gauri khan Gauri Khan was clicked as she arrived for the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) karisma Karisma Kapoor waved for the photogs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Annaya Panday Annaya Panday rocked in black. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday with her mom. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) maheep Maheep Kapoor at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Amrita, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) amrita arora Amrita Arora came in white. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor, who was in the Maldives for her birthday celebrations, had to miss the get-together.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan, janhvi kapoor, sara ali khan, ananya panday photos
Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: 16 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 24: Latest News

Advertisement
X