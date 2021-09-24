Gauri Khan flouts dress code at Manish Malhotra’s party, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Ananya Panday stun in black

Updated: September 24, 2021 12:16:50 pm
Manish Malhotra hosted a party on Thursday night at his house and in attendance were his close friends Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Pandey were also there. Ananya Panday also accompanied her mom Bhavna for this bash.
Manish Malhotra and the ladies took to their social media accounts to share the inside photos from their party night. We wonder if there was a dress code, but the celebs were mostly dressed in black and white. Gauri Khan seemed the only exception to this monochrome trend at the party.
See the inside photos from Manish Malhotra’s last night bash:
The celebs were also clicked as they reached Manish’s home.
Kareena Kapoor, who was in the Maldives for her birthday celebrations, had to miss the get-together.
