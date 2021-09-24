Gauri Khan flouts dress code at Manish Malhotra’s party, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Ananya Panday stun in black

Manish Malhotra hosted a party on Thursday night at his house and in attendance were his close friends Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Pandey were also there. Ananya Panday also accompanied her mom Bhavna for this bash.

Manish Malhotra and the ladies took to their social media accounts to share the inside photos from their party night. We wonder if there was a dress code, but the celebs were mostly dressed in black and white. Gauri Khan seemed the only exception to this monochrome trend at the party.

See the inside photos from Manish Malhotra’s last night bash:

Gauri Khan, Seema Khan and Manish Malhotra in the click. (Photo: Seema Khan/Instagram) Gauri Khan, Seema Khan and Manish Malhotra in the click. (Photo: Seema Khan/Instagram)

Manish Malhotra posed with Malaika Arora. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Manish Malhotra posed with Malaika Arora. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Here is another photo of Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Here is another photo of Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Manish Malhotra posed with Bhavna Pandey and daughter-actor Ananya Panday. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Manish Malhotra posed with Bhavna Pandey and daughter-actor Ananya Panday. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Full house at Manish Malhotra’s bash. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Full house at Manish Malhotra’s bash. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Manish Malhotra with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Pandey. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Manish Malhotra with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Pandey. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Manish Malhotra and Seema Khan. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Manish Malhotra and Seema Khan. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

The celebs were also clicked as they reached Manish’s home.

Malaika Arora looked stunning. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora looked stunning. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan was clicked as she arrived for the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gauri Khan was clicked as she arrived for the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor waved for the photogs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor waved for the photogs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Annaya Panday rocked in black. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Annaya Panday rocked in black. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday with her mom. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday with her mom. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Maheep Kapoor at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Maheep Kapoor at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amrita, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Amrita, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Arora came in white. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Amrita Arora came in white. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor, who was in the Maldives for her birthday celebrations, had to miss the get-together.