Gauri Khan shows off daughter Suhana’s gift on Mother’s Day, see photos here

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan had a lovely surprise in store for her designer mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday. Khan, who is said to make her Bollywood debut soon, had gifted Gauri a bouquet of lovely baby pink and white roses, along with a short and sweet note.

Suhana’s note simply read, “Happy Mother’s Day, Ma. I love you, Suhana.”

Gauri proudly flaunted the precious gesture of her daughter on social media on Monday noon. Apart from sharing an image of a bouquet, she posted a new unseen photo of Suhana to go with it. Wearing big golden hoops and her long dark hair free, Suhana looked pretty in the said photo.

Gauri’s photo caption read, “Suhana,” along with a red heart emoji. Several friends of Gauri reacted to the post. Many like Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar liked the post, while others like Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Beautiful,” along with a heart emoji.

While there has been no official announcement yet regarding Suhana‘s casting in the upcoming live-action version of Zoya Akhtar’s Archies, she will be making her debut in the Hindi entertainment industry with the feature. Apart from Suhana, two other star kids will be making their debut with the film — Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Meanwhile, Suhana’s father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan has already announced multiple projects of his own in the pipeline, including YRF’s Pathaan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. SRK is also working on Atlee’s untitled project.