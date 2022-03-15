Gauri Khan’s latest post is a perfect sneak-peek of her me-time on Mannat’s balcony. See photo

Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat is a landmark in Mumbai for his fans, which is why every little glimpse of his mansion is a treat for his well-wishers. On Tuesday, Gauri Khan posted a picture of herself, which shows her enjoying a snack while reading a book. She is seen chilling on Mannat’s balcony. Apart from the gorgeous Gauri, fans couldn’t help but notice the view behind her. As soon as she dropped the photo, fans poured in adorable comments. While a fan, wishing for Gauri’s wellness, said, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” many called her “gorgeous,” “queen” and “a fantastic woman.”

A section of her followers also celebrated the fact that Gauri shared a picture of herself on the same day when Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and teased about his OTT platform.

SRK on Twitter shared an image that had “SRK+” written over it. He wrote, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein,” which left his fans excited. Karan Johar and Salman Khan also reacted to the post. Karan Johar wrote, “Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!!” Salman, on the other hand, tweeted, “Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+”

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh also teased his fans with Pathaan’s release date announcement teaser. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh’s first project after 2018 release Zero. The film stars him with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2023.