Gauri Khan dethrones Shah Rukh Khan as don in her latest photo

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, producer Gauri Khan is the real don, according to filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Gauri shared a photo on her Instagram account, where she is seen posing in style. Clad in blacktop and grey denims with sunglasses, Gauri is sitting on a chair, with a serious expression on her face.

As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded the photo with comments, and many asked why she looked serious.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented on the photo, “You are the real don.” Gauri Khan’s close friends Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor left hearts on the picture as well.

A few days ago, Gauri shared a photo of her two sons, AbRam and Aryan Khan, calling it a ‘boys night out’. SRK commented on the photo, “Games are the new bonding force. Brothers who play together, I guess stay together.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathan and a film with Atlee in the pipeline.