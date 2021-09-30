scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 30, 2021
MUST READ

Gauri Khan dethrones Shah Rukh Khan as don in her latest photo

Producer Gauri Khan shared a photo of herself on Instagram, which received much love from fans, as well as close friends Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 30, 2021 2:11:58 pm
Gauri KhanGauri Khan shared a photo on Instagram. (Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, producer Gauri Khan is the real don, according to filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Gauri shared a photo on her Instagram account, where she is seen posing in style. Clad in blacktop and grey denims with sunglasses, Gauri is sitting on a chair, with a serious expression on her face.

As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded the photo with comments, and many asked why she looked serious.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented on the photo, “You are the real don.” Gauri Khan’s close friends Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor left hearts on the picture as well.

More on Gauri Khan |Shah Rukh Khan says he will take dance lessons from mother-in-law Savita

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

A few days ago, Gauri shared a photo of her two sons, AbRam and Aryan Khan, calling it a ‘boys night out’. SRK commented on the photo, “Games are the new bonding force. Brothers who play together, I guess stay together.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathan and a film with Atlee in the pipeline.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor khan rubina dilaik abhinav shukla malaika rora
Yash, Kareena Kapoor, Rubina Dilaik: Six celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement