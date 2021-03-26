scorecardresearch
Friday, March 26, 2021
Gauri Khan takes us inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies office, calls designing it an ‘interesting challenge’

Over the years, Gauri Khan has designed homes of several celebrities, including the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar among others. Apart from being a designer, Gauri has also authored a book titled My Life in Design.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 26, 2021 8:32:00 pm
gauri khanGauri Khan has redesigned Shah Rukh Khan's office space. (Photo: Instagram/Gauri Khan)

Gauri Khan on Friday shared a few photos on Instagram to give a sneak-peek inside the newly redesigned office of Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies. Gauri shared that she had designed the office during the lockdown period.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri Khan wrote, “Designing Shah Rukh’s office at Red Chillies was great a experience throughout the lockdown. I wouldn’t trust anyone other than @vox.india.interior for this project. Amidst the masculine and minimalistic theme with a color palette of black, white and grey, Kerradeco gave me a wide range of options providing a tactile touch sensation.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Stating that she wanted to create a comfortable space, Gauri further shared, “A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him. #officedesign #voxinterior #gaurikhandesign.”

Not too long ago, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan had shared that they had decided to partner with Airbnb and rent out their New Delhi home located in Panchsheel Park. “Our Delhi home is filled with memories of our early days, what we collected over the years and all the things we love as a family! It holds a very special place in my heart. Through my collaboration with Airbnb, a lucky duo will get a chance to be our guest,” Gauri had shared at the time via an Instagram post.

