Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana explore ‘new destinations’ as they holiday in Serbia, see photos

Celebrity designer Gauri Khan’s creativity is boosted by her travelling expeditions, as she says. Gauri took to Instagram and shared photos with Suhana, with the Serbian Church Of Saint Sava in the background.

Gauri wrote, “Creative benefits that a designer gains is influenced by the amount of travelling they do # exploring new destinations.” In one photo, she’s seen clad in shorts and a green jacket. In the next photo, we get a glimpse of Suhana, in a crop top and skirt, with her hair let loose. Within minutes of the photo being posted, fans commented, flooding the picture with love.

Just the other day, Suhana and Gauri indulged in some cathartic sketching, and shared the photos on their Instagram accounts. While Suhana Khan just tagged her mother in the post, Gauri wrote, “Charcoal art, a form of dry art…. extremely therapeutic.” The sketch is a portrait, with the word ‘mom’ signed in the corner, surrounded by hearts.

Suhana is Shah Rukh and Gauri’s second child. The couple also has an elder son Aryan Khan and a younger son AbRam. Currently, Suhana Khan is a student at the New York University’s Tisch School Of Arts and is expected to join the industry as an actor, as well. Her brother, Aryan, has a passion for filmmaking, and has graduated from the University of Southern California.

Last year, Suhana Khan shared a post on colourism, saying that she was brown, and was happy to be so. Though she got much flak, Gauri stood by her daughter and told Indian Express that she was proud of her. “I think it is time we stop discriminating on the basis of the colour of our skin, and I am proud of her for standing up for herself.”

Speaking about the pandemic, Gauri Khan told Indian Express that she spent much time with her family during the lockdown and was grateful for it. “The pandemic has taught me patience! I was also able to devote time to my art — abstract art mostly — watercolours on paper and acrylic on canvas.” When asked about spending time with family, she said, “We spent a lot of time together as a family, which is otherwise not possible, given everyone’s schedule. So that’s been nice.”

During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, a fan asked if he was a strict father to his children. “Children were made for hugging and loving….and for making mistakes, not for reprimand or strictness,” SRK answered.