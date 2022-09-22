Gauri Khan reveals the dating advice she would give son Aryan Khan: ‘Date as many girls as you want, till you decide….’

Producer and celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, featured on Koffee with Karan Season 7 after a gap of over 18 years. During her appearance on the controversial chat show, Gauri opened up about her life with Shah Rukh Khan and their children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. She also addressed Aryan’s arrest last year, a turbulent period in their lives and how they breathed a sigh of relief when it was all over. During the rapid fire, she also made several revelations, including the fact that Aryan is her ‘fashion police’ and schools her on outfits.

During the rapid fire segment, Karan Johar asked Gauri about the dating advice she would like to give Aryan Khan. She answered, “Date as many girls as you want, till you decide to get married. And then full stop.” For Suhana, Gauri said, “Never date two guys at the same time.” When she was asked about what she does when she is in a bad mood, she responded, “Spend time with AbRam.” KJo’s next question was, “What does Gauri Khan do when she wants attention from Shah Rukh?” Gauri answered, “I want to feel that he’s always at attention when he’s talking to me, whether he is or not, I don’t know.”

In the episode, Gauri Khan also revealed that being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is rather disadvantageous for her. She said, “When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time.”

Gauri featured on the show with close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, both of whom were on the reality show, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.