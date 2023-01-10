Gauri Khan ‘can’t stop listening’ to this song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan: ‘My favourite track…’

Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a brand promotion post. As part of the caption, she mentioned her fondness for the title track of SRK’s upcoming film Pathaan, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan”, adding that she is listening to the song while working. The song, composed by the musical duo of Vishal-Sheykhar, also features Deepika Padukone and has been choreographed by Bosco Martis. It has been shot in scenic locales in Europe.

Sharing a video, Gauri wrote, “Welcome to our visual list of things that are white…It just evokes a sense of purity, innocence and freshness..cant stop listening to my favorite track at work.” The video showed various white coloured artefacts for a room. It featured a chess knight, chess queen, small cactus among others. She also posted a picture of herself in a pink dress as she sat on a white chair. She added the “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” song to her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

One fan commented on the post, “Song and your post…” Another fan wrote, “Your favourite track and your post, both are awesome.” Another comment read, “Pathaan trailer is mind blowing.” One user was rather mystified by her designs and wrote, “I don’t get her concept of her designs one bit. There’s not depth? What’s a chess piece and a Cactus in white going to do for a home? Doesn’t make sense? I’m from the UK maybe we do things a bit differently here.”

In an earlier statement, director Siddharth Anand had shared that “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” is a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan’s character named Pathaan. “Jhoome Jo Pathaan is an ode to the spirit of Pathaan, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy Pathaan who has irresistible swagger that is infectious,” he had said.