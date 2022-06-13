Gauri Khan ‘can’t get enough of Rome’, explores it with Shweta Bachchan. Fans say she looks ‘stunning.’

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is having the time of her life in Rome with a couple of her friends. She shared a set of pictures on Instagram account with “Can’t get enough of Rome” as the caption. Fans also spotted Shweta Bachchan in the picture. As soon as she shared the photos, Seema Khan was one of the firsts to comment. “Looking good girls,” she wrote. Fans agreed with Seema and showered Gauri Khan with compliments. “I love what you are wearing,” a fan wrote, while another comment read, “You look so pretty.” A follower had a suggestion for Gauri. He asked her to “bring husband and also little AbRam” whenever she visits next.

The photos from Rome have come a couple of days after Gauri shared pictures of herself from Milan, Italy. She called Italy a place for artists. “Milan … a place for Artists, brands and curators to come together .. innovation of technique and material through design # Salone del mobile,” her caption read.

Earlier this month, Gauri promoted Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. “Now good to go chief,” she wrote along with the teaser that gave a glimpse of SRK’s look in the film, which marks his first association with director Atlee. Jawan is also SRK’s first pan-Indian film, which as per reports, will star Nayanthara as the female lead.

Gauri is excited about daughter Suhana Khan’s debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies as well. “Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2,” she wrote as a caption with a teaser that featured Suhana’s first look from the project. The Archies will also mark debut of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.