Aryan Khan’s bail plea on mother Gauri Khan’s birthday: When she called Shah Rukh Khan ‘the best father and husband’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be heard by a Mumbai court on Friday at 11 am. The hearing coincidentally comes on the birthday of SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan. Aryan, along with seven others, was arrested earlier this month in the drugs-on-cruise case and remanded to Narcotics Control Bureau custody till October 7. On Thursday, the court rejected NCB’s plea for further custody and sent the eight accused to judicial custody. The court said that the NCB’s remand report was vague.

Aryan’s lawyer will move his plea for bail on Friday. NCB is likely to seek further custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, and other six accused till October 11 in the case pertaining to the alleged drug bust on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last week. Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri have not been seen publicly since their son’s arrest.

Suhana Khan shared an old photo of parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri on her birthday. “Happy birthday ma,” she wrote with a black-and-white photo of SRK and Gauri from an old photoshoot. Suhana had earlier liked Hrithik Roshan’s note to brother Aryan Khan.

Their Bollywood friends, however, have come out in their support. “I’ve known you as a kid and I’ve known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They are your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you, It’s gonna make sense,” actor Hrithik Roshan wrote in a note posted on Instagram, along with a photo of Aryan. The note drew reactions from Alia Bhatt and Aryan’s sister and SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Earlier, Hrithik’s ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan had also written in support of Shah Rukh and Gauri. She had claimed Aryan was ‘at the wrong place at the wrong time’ as she supported the couple. Pooja Bhatt, Suneil Shetty, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Mika Singh are among the Bollywood celebs who have supported the family. Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Agnihotri are among the personalities who visited SRK’s home Mannat after the arrest.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB after officials raided a rave party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa.

Shah Rukh Khan has an image as a father and a family man, which is even leveraged by the brands he endorses. SRK, along with Gauri, makes for one of the most powerful couples in the film industry. The two tied the knot in 1991 and have three kids together Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

The couple has seen several ups and downs together. Though they try to keep their relationship private, SRK in an old interview shared, “I don’t know whether I am a nut but I am very intense about my love for Gauri. She’s a part of me.”

SRK and Gauri’s relationship started in 1984 when they met at a common friend’s birthday party.

Gauri said in an interview that once said, “Shah Rukh was the first person I met and went out with. And he has been the only man.”

The two have been forthright about the opposition they faced. Talking about her parents’ reaction, Gauri once admitted, “Yes, my parents were obviously not in for it because we were so young and then, to take a decision to get married to a person who was going to join films and also from a different religion.”

Talking about SRK, Gauri Khan once revealed to Vogue, “He is the best husband and father I could ever ask for. I always say that I am so fortunate to be with Shah Rukh Khan, the man. I don’t come from a space where I gush and praise—the world is doing enough of that. I like to keep my love for him private and inside the doors of Mannat.”

Shah Rukh’s fans have also supported the family after Aryan’s arrest.