Gauri Khan and son AbRam enjoy a day out after unveiling Mannat’s new nameplate, fans call him ‘well behaved, humble’. Watch

The Shah Rukh Khan fandom falls in love with every new detail they learn about the star so a new nameplate at his home Mannat had the fans going gaga. While they earlier thought that it was a ‘diamond nameplate’, SRK’s wife Gauri Khan clarified on Tuesday that these were crystals, and not diamonds.

Hours after sharing the design aesthetic of their new nameplate, Gauri was clicked in the city with her youngest son AbRam Khan. Gauri was dressed in a black blazer with blue denim and AbRam was seen sporting an Arsenal jersey.

Check out the photos, video of Gauri and AbRam here

Gauri Khan was clicked with son AbRam Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gauri Khan was clicked with son AbRam Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier in the day, Gauri posed in front of her home’s new nameplate. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Earlier in the day, Gauri posed in front of her home’s new nameplate. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gauri and AbRam posed for photographers in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gauri and AbRam posed for photographers in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Fans were quick to compliment AbRam’s politeness. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Fans were quick to compliment AbRam’s politeness. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gauri recently hosted her home makeover show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gauri recently hosted her home makeover show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans were quick to point out that AbRam was a ‘well behaved’ child. “So well behaved Abram 👏 shows the upbringing,” wrote one fan. Another comment read, “Abram so humble so calm and well behaved. Love him😍👏”

Gauri recently shared a post about the new nameplate and wrote, “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns.”

Gauri Khan is an interior designer and she recently hosted her celebrity home makeover show titled Dream Homes With Gauri Khan. In the show, she renovated home and work spaces of Kabir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and a few others. Gauri Khan also featured in a few episodes of the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Gauri recently appeared on the latest season of Koffee with Karan where she spoke about son Aryan Khan’s arrest. “Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through. But where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space. We feel loved. All our friends, and so many people whom we didn’t know, so many messages and so much of love. We feel blessed. We are grateful to everyone who helped us,” she said. Aryan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drug bust onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai Coast in October last year. After spending 25 days in jail, he was released on bail. Aryan was later cleared of all charges.