Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora struggle as they try to decode millennial lingos

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, designer Gauri Khan’s show Dream Homes was launched recently and the designer has already revamped the personal spaces of celebrities like Manish Malhotra and Kabir Khan. In the latest episode of the show, Gauri remodels Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan’s bedroom, because Malaika wants to surprise Arhaan with a big makeover of his room.

Gauri, who has to revamp Arhaan’s bedroom in just three days, spoke about understanding Arhaan and teenagers in general. She said, “Sometimes I just don’t know these kids. They are using some strange words and lingos. All these funny words and phrases, I don’t understand.”

The designer wanted to understand and know what Arhaan’s choices and favorites were and said, “If I am designing for that age group, I should understand what is in their headspace and what they are thinking.”

Gauri Khan has not designed a teenager’s bedroom for a long time now and she revealed on the show that she is someone who constantly learns. She said, “It’s always a process. We are constantly learning. I am actually googling stuff. I have really not designed a teenager’s bedroom for a while.”

Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan is currently studying abroad and Malaika along with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan were spotted at the airport a few days ago where they came to see off their son. Malaika is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor and the duo are vacationing in London.