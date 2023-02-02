From Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam to Salman Khan’s niece Ayat, Karan Johar unites Bollywood’s youngest star kids at Yash-Roohi’s birthday bash. See pics

Karan Johar hosted a grand pre-birthday bash for his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, on Wednesday evening. The who’s who of the industry came for the party with their children. While Karan was seen twinning with his kids in Mickey Mouse-themed sweatshirts, the other Bollywood celebrities also put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion.

Rani Mukerji, who stays away from the limelight, was spotted at the party. She and her husband Aditya Chopra have ensured that their daughter Adira isn’t photographed by the media. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, Gauri Khan attended the bash with youngest son AbRam Khan; Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor were seen with their kids Misha and Zain, and Shilpa Shetty arrived with her kids Samisha and Viaan.

Shloka Ambani was also seen with her son Prithvi. Arpita Khan arrived with her daughter Ayat Sharma. Neha Dhupia and Manish Malhotra posed for paparazzi, while Soha Ali Khan was seen with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Maniesh Paul was seen with his children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Karan Johar’s BFF Farah Khan and Shweta Bachchan were also a part of the evening.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

More photos from Karan Johar’s kids’ birthday bash:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar welcomed twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017 on February 7.