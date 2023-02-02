scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

From Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam to Salman Khan’s niece Ayat, Karan Johar unites Bollywood’s youngest star kids at Yash-Roohi’s birthday bash. See pics

Karan Johar hosted a pre-birthday bash for his twins Yash and Roohi Johar on February 1, and the party was attended by Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Arpita Khan, Neha Dhupia and many others.

Karan Johar kids partyKaran Johar's kids Yash and Roohi Johar will turn six on February 7.
Listen to this article
From Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam to Salman Khan’s niece Ayat, Karan Johar unites Bollywood’s youngest star kids at Yash-Roohi’s birthday bash. See pics
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Karan Johar hosted a grand pre-birthday bash for his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, on Wednesday evening. The who’s who of the industry came for the party with their children. While Karan was seen twinning with his kids in Mickey Mouse-themed sweatshirts, the other Bollywood celebrities also put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion.

Rani Mukerji, who stays away from the limelight, was spotted at the party. She and her husband Aditya Chopra have ensured that their daughter Adira isn’t photographed by the media. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, Gauri Khan attended the bash with youngest son AbRam Khan; Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor were seen with their kids Misha and Zain, and Shilpa Shetty arrived with her kids Samisha and Viaan.

Also read |The Romantics trailer: Invisible man of Bollywood Aditya Chopra finally speaks, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan talk about Yash Chopra

Shloka Ambani was also seen with her son Prithvi. Arpita Khan arrived with her daughter Ayat Sharma. Neha Dhupia and Manish Malhotra posed for paparazzi, while Soha Ali Khan was seen with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Maniesh Paul was seen with his children.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Karan Johar’s BFF Farah Khan and Shweta Bachchan were also a part of the evening.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

More photos from Karan Johar’s kids’ birthday bash:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Union Budget 2023 big picture: Capex push, tax reform
Union Budget 2023 big picture: Capex push, tax reform
(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar welcomed twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017 on February 7.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 09:33 IST
Next Story

After Kejriwal’s ‘stepmotherly treatment’ jibe over Budget allocation, BJP calls him ‘a shop of lies’

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Amrita Arora’s birthday party: Kareena Kapoor invites AP Dhillon, Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close